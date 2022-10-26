Bengaluru's air quality dips on the night of Diwali. Report

Bengaluru’s air quality saw a dip on the night of Diwali as the Air Quality Index(AQI) in many areas of the city on Monday fell in the ‘moderate’ category which is valued between 101 – 200, reported The Indian Express. Bengaluru's AQI level in the month of September was in the category of ‘good’ which is valued between 0-50.

According to the report, Bengaluru’s Silk Board area recorded an AQI of 236 on the early hours of Tuesday. On Monday night, the AQI levels of Bapuji Nagar, Silk Board, Jayanagar and Hebbal were recorded as 177, 123, 121 and 111.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the moderate category AQI value may cause breathing discomfort to people with lung and heart diseases, children, and the elderly.

The dip in air quality of Karnataka’s capital is said to be the consequence of Diwali fire crackers. “Increasing pollution levels are believed to be because of the fireworks as the air quality worsened during the evening and night of Diwali. Many banned crackers which cause high pollution were also used by the residents of the city. Air quality data from October 17 to October 31 is being monitored across Karnataka. This will give us a clear idea about the impact of firecrackers on the air quality. We will release the data in November. But it is clear that the current bad air quality is because of firecrackers,” an official from Karnataka State Pollution Control Board(KSPCB) was quoted as saying.

