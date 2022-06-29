Bengaluru's BMTC buses may have to flock to private petrol bunks for fuel

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), could have to rely on private fuel stations to refuel its fleet of about 6,700 buses as oil companies have instructed retail outlets not to supply diesel in bulk because it is against the rules, news agency PTI reported.

According to a 2018 report, the mileage of ordinary buses in the BMTC is around 3.7 kilometres per litre. A senior BMTC official told PTI buses are refuelled at depots where they have diesel stock for about a week. Fuel is usually supplied in tankers by retailers but the BMTC pays ₹30 per litre more than retail prices.

Oil company owners, who have knowledge of the practice, have now threatened their retailers with loss of licenses if bulk supply does not stop.

BMTC managing director Sathyavathi G said the bulk suppliers have asked the corporation to fill diesel at retail outlets and not at depots.

“The bulk suppliers (oil companies) have told retail outlets not to supply fuel in bulk to depots because it is against the rules. It has come to our knowledge bulk suppliers have issued a set of directions for retailers - if the BMTC approaches them for fuel then the buses should go to retail outlets only,” she told reporters.

“The issue has been brought to the notice of the petroleum ministry and the government of Karnataka, and it will be sorted out at the earliest.”

She said BMTC director Radhika G is coordinating with police on refuelling of BMTC buses at petrol pumps and BMTC depots while avoiding traffic congestions.

“The operation of BMTC buses would be normal as usual and the travelling public wouldn’t be put to any inconvenience,” Sathyavathi said. According to a senior BMTC official, the management procured diesel from a bulk supplier while assuring them that all dues would be cleared. The corporation is also in talks with the state government to find a solution.

