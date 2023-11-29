Bengaluru's IT employee loses 3.7 cr to scamsters who posed as CBI officials: Report

In a shocking incident, a senior Infosys employee from Bengaluru fell prey to scamsters and lost Rs. 3.7 crore to miscreants who posed themselves as officials from Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Mumbai police. The victim registered a case in Whitefield police station on November 25, reported The Times of India.

Bengaluru IT employee loses ₹ 3.7 crore to scamsters posing as CBI officials

According to the report, the victim received a phone call from an unknown person on November 21 and the caller told him that a case was registered against him for money laundering in Mumbai’s Vakola police station. The caller then threatened him that multiple cases were filed against him using his Aadhaar details and asked him to come to Mumbai for investigation.

The caller kept calling the victim for the next few days and said that he can help him ‘settle’ the case. The caller then said that he is transferring the call to a senior officer and asked the victim to speak to him. The person who dressed himself as a senior police officer video called the victim and spoke from a set-up which looked like a police station with cops around. He then asked to transfer money to multiple accounts to settle the case without any formalities and arrests.

The victim who fell in the trap has reportedly transferred ₹3.7 crore to multiple accounts and after the money was transferred, the callers did not get back. Bengaluru police filed cases under IPC sections 419 and 420 and a probe has been launched.

Later the case was handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) as a hefty amount involved in the crime. The Bengaluru police urged the residents to stay cautious about such crimes and not panic by fake threats.

