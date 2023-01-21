Bengaluru's Lal Bagh Republic Day flower show is here. 5 things to know.

The infamous Lal Bagh botanical garden is back with its annual Republic Day flower show as Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated this 11-day event on Tuesday. Karnataka government's horticulture department is organizing this flower show and over 10 lakh people are expected to visit this annual exhibition in the heart of tech capital.

5 things to know about Lal Bagh Republic Day flower show

1. According to Karnataka’s horticulture department, this year’s theme is Bengaluru’s history and the replicas of various iconic monuments in the city are already erected with versatile flowers and color pallets.

2. The replicas of Mud fort, Bull temple, Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru Palace, Karnataka High Court building and Kempegowda towers stood as highlights of the entire flower show as these popular landmarks are attractively decorated with thousands of flowers.

3. There is also a mega Chrysanthemum show which will be arranged in the shape of a waterfall and more than 2 lakhs Chrysanthemums are being used to create the structure.

4. The glass house at Lal Bagh also has a display of a wide range of flowers which are collected from all parts of the country. Many rare flowers which can only be seen at hill stations are also included inside the glass house.

5. Not just the residents, but also the flower show will be thronged by the dignitaries, foreign tourists and even school children over the next few days. January 30 will be the last day for this flower show.

