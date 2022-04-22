Bengaluru's Lalbagh bans digital cameras

In addition to banning private shoots, the Lalbagh Botanical Garden has now banned the use of all digital cameras inside its premises, citing reasons such as disturbance caused by the clicks and flashes to birds and bees. Shooting of films and documentaries is already banned in Bengaluru's iconic parks - Lalbagh and Cubbon Park.

Authorities reportedly said that there are multiple beehives within the park and the decision comes in the best interest of the public as there have been multiple instances of bee attacks in the park previously. A seven-year-old girl was reportedly killed in 2015 after she was attacked by a swarm of bees when she was watching a flower show with her parents. In another bee attack in 2016, two people in a group of four were critically injured.

The Bangalore Mirror quoted a senior official from the Horticulture Department as saying that the department planned to ban digital cameras altogether for a long time as they were both creating a distraction to the fauna and a nuisance for other visitors. Reports added that several visitors had even complained that professional cameras used for pre-wedding photoshoots or baby showers in the park were causing trouble and disturbance to them.

With more and more complaints pouring in, the park authorities displayed warning signs all over the area. This was to ensure that the new rules be implemented and followed by all public visiting the park. Security personnel have reportedly been stationed at all four gates and have been given strict instructions to check whether visitors are carrying digital cameras. According to reports, visitors still continued to sneak the digital cameras into the park even after the ban, in which case, they were slapped with fines of Rs. 500.

Park authorities have however made exceptions for special cases like research and professional photo and video shoots, wherein prior permission in writing will allow them to shoot in the park with digital cameras.

