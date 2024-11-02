Bengaluru’s ‘NAMMA code’ allows multiple auto trips with one code: Here’s how it works

Bengaluru's autorickshaw commute just got easier with the launch of the NAMMA Code feature on the Nagaraa metered autorickshaw app. Announced in honor of Karnataka Rajyotsava, this new feature simplifies multi-trip autorickshaw rides with a single, reusable code for the entire day, The Indian Express reported. With NAMMA Code, users receive a four-digit code valid until midnight,

Previously, Nagaraa issued a new code for every trip. Now, with NAMMA Code, users receive a four-digit code valid until midnight, allowing them to book rides from different locations without having to re-enter their details.

This is how the code works

This code can be generated by messaging "Hi" to Nagaraa's WhatsApp chatbot at 9620020042. After users share their initial pick-up details, they receive driver and autorickshaw information. The same code can be used to book additional rides throughout the day.

According to Indian Express report, the app is developed by Agnibu Technologies and Brand Pride Mobility Pvt Ltd is designed to improve convenience for both passengers and drivers. CEO Niranjanardhya N of Brand Pride Mobility told the publication about how NAMMA Code benefits drivers by reducing idle time, allowing them to find customers more efficiently and complete more rides daily.

Collaboration with BMRCL

The company is also in talks with Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) to integrate NAMMA Code with Namma Metro's chatbot feature. Once implemented, metro passengers could use NAMMA Code when buying tickets, allowing for seamless autorickshaw bookings directly from metro stations.

Currently, Nagaraa has over 6,200 auto drivers onboarded, with an average trip length of 4.61 km and an average fare of ₹118 per trip. So far, it has completed 7,238 trips in Bengaluru, reflecting the growing demand for convenient, metered autorickshaw rides in the city, the reported further added.

