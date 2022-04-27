Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / 'BESCOM or BBMP, no one will be spared,' says Karnataka CM
bengaluru news

'BESCOM or BBMP, no one will be spared,' says Karnataka CM

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai has reacted to the death of a 22-year-old man, who was electrocuted on a footpath in Bengaluru on Monday, and said that a probe will be ordered into the matter and no one will be spared.
Karnataka CM Bommai on Bengaluru youth's electrocution: “No one will be spared.”
Published on Apr 27, 2022 05:00 PM IST
ByYamini C S

Two days after a 22-year-old man, identified as Kishore, was electrocuted on a footpath in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that a probe will be ordered into the matter and no one will be spared.

“I've asked police officers to probe the matter and we will take action against the concerned officers... Be it BESCOM or BBMP, no one will be spared,” CM Bommai told news agency ANI on Wednesday. “We will also give compensation as per the electricity department norms,” He added. 

What was initially thought to be another case of negligence by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), was disproved earlier on Wednesday by police investigating the case, who said that the electrocution might have happened due to reverse current in a broken internet cable.

The Sanjaynagar police said that there was reverse current in an internet cable that was connected to a router from a house in the neighbourhood. And because the cable was broken, it did not have a protective outer sheath and hence Kishore was electrocuted instantly after touching the wire.

RELATED STORIES

The tragic incident happened on Monday evening, when Kishore was returning home from work with his cousin. He tried to pull out a hanging wire stuck in a tree on a footpath near a park in Bengaluru's Sanjaynagar, but died on the spot after being electrocuted. 

Kishore's family filed a complaint against the BESCOM for negligence in the matter, however a BESCOM official washed his hands off the issue in a Times Now interview, saying that the cable touched by the victim did not belong to the board, and that it was a communication cable used for TV and internet.

While many called this a blatant shift of blame, given BESCOM's reputation, police officials told Deccan Herald on Wednesday that according to preliminary investigations, the broken cable wire belonged to a private internet service provider, whose officials are being questioned.

The incident has sparked much debate on safety in the city. 

(With ANI Inputs)

 

Topics
karnataka. karnataka government basavaraj bommai electrocution bangalore
