BJP govt cheated people in Malnad-coastal belt in Karnataka: Cong leader

The BJP government in Karnataka has betrayed the people in the Malnad and coastal region of the State by giving false promises on development projects which was never implemented, AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala said on Wednesday.

Addressing reporters here after a meeting of leaders from six districts in the region to take stock of the political situation ahead of the assembly polls, he said the Congress has decided to hold a Karavali-Malnad Dwani Yatra, focusing on the development of the region.

He said the party aims to build a peaceful, progressive and prosperous Malnad-coastal region once it attains power in the State. The Congress will fight communal polarisation 'promoted' by the BJP in the region, he said.

The Dwani Yatra will begin from Sullia on February 5 and will be held in two phases. The second phase of the yatra will begin on February 16 and will continue till March 10, he said.

The yatra will cover 26 constituencies in the region, comprising Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts in 30 days, he said.

Surjewala alleged that BJP had been garnering votes by dividing people along communal lines. The Congress will oppose the 'politics of hatred' spread by the BJP, he said.

Mangaluru can be turned into an IT hub similar to Bengaluru. However, the BJP government had failed to tap the city’s potential, he said.

The Congress leader charged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with being the most inefficient leader of a State in the whole country.

Leader of the opposition in the state legislative council B K Hariprasad and opposition deputy leader in the Karnataka assembly U T Khader were also present at the press meet.

