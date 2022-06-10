BJP lawmaker apologises after daughter misbehaves with cops

Bengaluru: Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Arvind Limbavali apologised after his daughter, Renuka, was caught on camera misbehaving with police and the media when she was found allegedly speeding and driving rashly in Bengaluru. The apology came after police filed a case.

Police said Renuka’s speeding BMW car tried to overtake a vehicle attached to the police department after crossing a junction near the state assembly.

She got into an argument with the police personnel who stopped her claiming there was no violation and demanded to be let off. But the policemen stood their ground even as she told them about her father.

A video of the argument purportedly showed her telling police she cannot be booked for overtaking a vehicle and that she should be allowed to go. In another video, she could be purportedly seen charging toward a cameraman and hitting his camera for recording the argument. Police later let the car go after slapping a fine.

Limbavali said the case was registered against his daughter’s friend, who was driving the vehicle, even though the videos showed her in the driver’s seat. “There was a small incident. My daughter was travelling with a friend in a car. The security detail stopped the car from overtaking a security vehicle. They have fined her friend Tarun. This is the first part. Secondly, there was an allegation that she attacked the media. I saw the video and in it, she is saying sir. Regardless, I apologise if the media have been hurt.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON