BJP, opposition leaders in Karnataka congratulate new chief minister Basavaraj Bommai

Several political leaders on Tuesday wished Basavaraj Bommai, the new chief minister of Karnataka, after he was elected for the state’s top post following a legislature party meeting of the BJP. Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy were appointed by the BJP’s parliamentary board as central observers for the meeting.

Bommai is scheduled to take the oath of office at 11am on Wednesday (July 28). He thanked the state’s legislators, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah upon his election.

Taking to Twitter, many leaders within the BJP and from the opposition parties wished the new chief minister. BS Yediyurappa, the outgoing CM, in his message said “I am confident you will lead Karnataka in the path of development and fulfil the aspirations of people of the state.”

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted, “Heartiest congratulations to Shri @BSBommai on being elected as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka. A unanimous choice, he was elected as the leader of the legislative party of @BJP4Karnataka in the presence of Shri @BSYBJP (Yediyurappa), Shri @ArunSinghbjp & other senior party functionaries.”

“The @BJP4Karnataka Legislative Party Has Unanimously Elected Sri @BSBommai Avaru As Its Leader & The Next Chief Minister Of Karnataka, In The Presence Of Senior Central & State Leadership, This Evening, In Bengaluru. My Heartiest Congratulations To Sri Bommai,” Kishan Reddy tweeted.

Piyush Goyal also wished Bommai on his new role. “I am confident that his rich experience will steer the state forward on the path of growth & development,” Goyal said.

BJP’s Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh wished Bommai for his unanimous election in the BJP legislature party meeting. “Many congratulations and best wishes to him on being unanimously elected as the leader of the legislature party,” Singh tweeted.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, too, congratulated Bommai. “Heartiest congratulations to Shri @BSBommai Ji on being elected as the leader of the legislative party of @BJP4Karnataka. I am confident that under the guidance of Shri @narendramodi and your leadership, the state will continue to achieve new heights in development and growth,” Chouhan tweeted.

Among state leaders, BJP’s CT Ravi said “Heartiest Congratulations to my dear friend and @BJP4Karnataka leader Sri @BSBommai on being elevated as Chief Minister of Karnataka. A soft spoken & hard working Karyakarta, His vast experience as an Administrator will immensely benefit our State. My best wishes to Sri Bommai.”

National general secretary of BJP BL Santhosh said “Congratulations Sri @BSBommai on being elected as the legislative party leader of @BJP4Karnataka & CM Elect . A seasoned politician & an old hand at administration, he will take the state to new heights in development.”

From the opposition, state Congress leaders DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy of the Janata Dal (Secular) wished the CM-elect on his new role.

“Congratulations to Sri @BSBommai for being selected as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka. Congress party and the state hopes that the focus will be back on governance now,” tweeted Shivakumar.

Siddaramaiah said, “Heartily congratulations to newly selected @CMofKarnataka Shri. @BSBommai We will be looking forward to clean & honest government.”

Kumaraswamy in his message said, “I expect you to offer relief to the State, which is caught in the whirlpool of problems. You have knowledge about irrigation matters. I believe you will pay attention to the injustice being caused to the State on issues like dam construction.”