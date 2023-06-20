Congress government will collapse before December, says state BJP chief

Amid the tussle over the chief minister’s post within the Congress party’s state unit, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state president , Nalin Kumar Kateel, on Monday said that predicted that the current government will collapse before the end of this year.

BJP state unit president predicts that the government will fall before the end of the year amid tussle over chief minister’s tenure. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Be assured that this government will collapse before December,” Kateel stated in response to questions about the alleged power struggle within the Congress party over the chief minister’s position.

When asked about the differences within Congress and whether BJP would induct DK Shivakumar if approached, BJP MLA R Ashok said: “Let things get clear first, then we will take a call.”

The statement came after two senior ministers in the government said Siddaramaiah would indeed serve a full five-year term as chief minister. Social Welfare minister HC Mahadevappa, during a media interaction in Mysuru on Sunday, affirmed, “He will continue to be the chief minister for a full five-year term.”

In response to Mahadevappa’s comments, chief minister Siddaramaiah said: “You should ask him about that.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another minister, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, also affirmed Siddaramaiah’s leadership. Speaking to the media at Rajanahalli Valmiki Gurupeet after being felicitated, Jarkiholi questioned the media on who had suggested power-sharing within the party. “Siddaramaiah is currently the chief minister, and I believe he will continue to be. There is no discussion on power-sharing. Ultimately, it is the party’s decision,” he added.

However, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar’s brother and Lok Sabha MP DK Suresh took a dig at Mahadevappa, questioning his priorities as a senior minister. “Mahadevappa is a senior leader with an ideology. I don’t know why he made those comments. He is a senior minister now, but it seems he has interests other than focusing on his ministerial responsibilities,” Suresh remarked.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this month, industries minister MB Patil stirred controversy by stating that there was no seat-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar. “AICC general secretary KC Venugopal has stated in a news conference that Siddaramaiah will remain CM for five years,” Patil had mentioned.

Meanwhile, DK Suresh who had hinted at retirement from politics said he had not yet decided whether to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “I haven’t made a decision about contesting elections. I need to consult with party workers and leaders. If there is a suitable candidate, I am ready to support them,” he stated.

When asked on Sunday if he had communicated his decision to the party leadership, Suresh replied, “It is enough if I inform my voters. Why should I bring it to the attention of party leaders? If I apply, party leaders will grant me a ticket. If not, they will find someone else.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON