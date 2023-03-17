BMTC buses to ply from Bengaluru to Chikkaballapura

In good news for frequent commuters between Bengaluru and Chikkaballapura, the Karnataka transport department has agreed to run Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses between the two cities.

Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar (ANI)

Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar, who is an MLA from the Chikkaballapura assembly constituency, shared a notice from the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and said it is a gift to the people for Ugadi.

“Ugadi's gift to the people of Chikkaballapur! As per the long awaited demand of the people of the district to extend the buses of Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation to Chikkaballapur, the scope of BMTC has been extended and henceforth BMTC buses will also ply to our Chikkaballapur,” he posted on Twitter.

“This will benefit all the citizens of Chikkaballapur, including farmers, students, small businessmen, employees, who travel to Bangalore on a daily basis, and the economic progress of the district will also be accelerated,” he said in a second tweet.

Initially, two AC buses will ply between Chikkaballapura and Bengaluru, the notice said.

“Thanks to Chief Minister Mr @BSBommai and Transport Minister Mr @sriramulubjp for responding to the appeal of the people of Chikkaballapur. Kudos to Mr. Naveen Kiran, Vice President, BMTC, for making this demand a reality,” the health minister added.

