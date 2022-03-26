Bommai: No talks on cabinet rejig during Modi, Shah visit in early April

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are scheduled to make official visits to Karnataka during early April, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday, as he made it clear that there will be no discussions regarding the much awaited cabinet rejig, during these visits.

The Chief Minister, who also holds the Finance portfolio said that a committee headed by the Chief Secretary is being constituted for the first time in the state, to supervise budget implementation.

"On April 1, Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah, who is working for reforms in the cooperative sector, will be visiting the state to attend a large meeting related to 'Ksheerabhivruddi bank' that we are planning to launch, aimed at giving a financial boost to the dairy sector that will increase farmers income and provide them financial support," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, Bommai said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the state on April 5, it is still tentative and has not been fully finalised.

Asked whether the much awaited expansion of his cabinet will be discussed during the visits, he said, "they are visiting the state for government programmes, the cabinet will not be discussed in Bengaluru. Whenever the leadership calls me, I will go to Delhi and discuss it."

There is pressure mounting on the Chief Minister to expand or rejig his cabinet soon, after the Assembly elections in five states. Some legislators have even been advocating Gujarat-like overhaul of the Karnataka Cabinet soon, to make way for new faces, ahead of assembly election next year.

There are currently 30 Ministers in the State Cabinet, including the Chief Minister, against the sanctioned strength of 34. Stating that he has instructed departments concerned to initiate implementation of the budget, Bommai said a committee headed by the Chief Secretary is being constituted to look into implementation and issuing of orders in this regard.

"The committee that also consists of the Development Commissioner will coordinate with all the departments including the finance department, and supervise all the activities from issuing of the work order regarding budget announcements to its implementation," he said, adding that this is for the first time such a special committee is being formed for budget implementation.

Further, noting that his government has given priority to industrialisation, Bommai said, all preparations are on for the Global Investors Meet in November and the government expects a large scale investment. During the last three quarters, Karnataka has stood number one in the country in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), he said, adding this shows the trust of foreign investors in our state.

(With Inputs from PTI)

