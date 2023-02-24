BS Yediyurappa bids adieu to assembly after serving for three decades. Watch

Former Karnataka chief minister and BJP’s tall leader BS Yediyurappa walked out of the assembly for one last time, after formally announcing retirement from electoral politics.

The 79-year-old stalwart leader served as an MLA for over three decades in Karnataka and played a crucial role in making BJP a strong political party in the southern state.

On Friday, Yediyurappa was seen leaving the assembly along with the fellow MLAs and leaders around him. Speaking to the reporters, he said that he is confident about BJP retaining power in upcoming assembly elections. “I am confident about BJP winning elections as the party has introduced many welfare schemes for the people of Karnataka. There is no doubt about it,” he said.

Meanwhile, in his farewell speech at the assembly, Yediyurappa said that he will continue to strive for the victory of BJP. “If god gives me strength, I will work for the BJP even in upcoming elections which are in five years. I have already said that I will not be contesting polls and I will always be grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the respect shown towards me. Till my last breath, my help for the party will always be there.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that the farewell speech of BS Yediyurappa has inspired him. On February 27, PM Modi will inaugurate the airport at Shivamogga which is the home constituency of the ex-CM.

