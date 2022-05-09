Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bus accident in Bengaluru's Kengeri area, several injured

25 people have been seriously injured after a KSRTC bus met with an accident on Sunday night under Kengeri Police Station limits in Bengaluru. The bus had 45 passengers on board when it collided with the divider under a flyover.
Bus accident site in kengeri area of Bengaluru
Published on May 09, 2022 10:06 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

According to Dr DP Krishnan, DGP, Bangalore West Division, “About 45 passengers were on board the KSRTC bus which was travelling from Madikeri to Bangalore. There were no casualties in this bus accident.”

The accident happened near Bharat Petroleum in Kengeri around 1.30 am on Monday. According to media reports, bus driver was speeding when he lost control and collided with the Metro Pillar.

The police visited the scene and inspected the victims, who are being treated at a local hospital.

HT News Desk

