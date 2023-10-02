Cauvery row: S M Krishna advises four riparian states to formulate distress formula

Former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna on Sunday said all the four riparian states should discuss and formulate a distress formula aimed at putting an end to the Cauvery river water sharing dispute.

S M Krishna advises 4 riparian states to formulate distress formula.(HT Photo)

The former External Affairs Minister was also appreciative of the state government's stand on the issue.

"If we have to put an end to this dispute, it is appropriate for all the four states (Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Puducherry) to discuss and formulate the distress formula, and within its framework appropriate decisions have to be made regarding the management of the river water," Krishna said.

Speaking to reporters here, the veteran leader said when there is deficit rainfall, the Cauvery issue makes noise, as there is demand for water, and Tamil Nadu's statements in this regard mostly seem to be "withering" the facts.

Expressing his support to the stand taken by the Karnataka government on the Cauvery issue, Krishna recalled that even during his tenure as CM, a similar tense situation had emerged and the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had tried for negotiation by holding several meetings with the chief ministers of both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, but they were not successful, and ultimately the matter had to reach the Supreme Court.

He also lauded the state government for taking the advice of former Chief Justice of India M N Venkatachalaiah and other senior judges regarding its next course of action, and said, "I advise them to continue in the same way."

Krishna, who was earlier with Congress and later joined the BJP, had in January announced his retirement from active politics.

To a question about his take on the BJP-JD(S) alliance, Krishna said, "I'm not in politics, so my stand on the issue is irrelevant."

