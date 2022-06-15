Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / CET exam centres to be video-recorded to curb malpractices: Karnataka minister
bengaluru news

CET exam centres to be video-recorded to curb malpractices: Karnataka minister

Students taking the CET in Karnataka tomorrow are in for a tough news as the state's Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday told news agency PTI that examination centres will be using videography during the test this year, in a bid to limit possible fraud and other malpractices.
CET exam centres will be videographed to curb malpractices: Karnataka minister C N Ashwath Narayan. (StockPic)
Published on Jun 15, 2022 06:03 PM IST
PTI | ByYamini C S | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Students taking the Common Entrance Test (CET) in Karnataka will be monitored by video cameras as they take the test this year, higher education minister N Ashwath Narayan told news agency PTI on Wednesday. The move is a bid to limit possible fraud and other malpractices.

CET exams are taken by students who wish to enrol in courses in engineering, agriculture, veterinary and pharmaceuticals. It will be held from June 16 to June 18.

The total number of candidates that have registered for this year's CET exams are 2.1 lakh and the examination will be conducted in 486 examination centres across the state, PTI reported. Around 87 of these centres are situated in Bengaluru and the other 399 are spread across the state, PTI quoted a statement from the minister's office.

Students will be taking biology exams on Thursday morning and mathematics in the afternoon, while the physics exam is scheduled for Friday morning and chemistry on Friday afternoon.

A Kannada language test will be held for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates at selected centres on Saturday. About 1,708 candidates have registered to write the Kannada language test, which will be conducted at Bidar, Belagavi, Vijaypura, Ballari, Mangaluru, and Bengaluru, PTI said.

RELATED STORIES

According to a webinar called CET Prepmaster held by the Presidency University on Tuesday, students will be prohibited from wearing full sleeves and any garments that covers their face and/or head. They will not be allowed to take wristwatches or electronic equipment into the examination hall. Other instructions include carrying only two to three ball point pens in a clear stationery bag and using water bottles that are clear with no designs or writing.

(With Inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP