Check out this traveller's list of 15 must-visit temples in Karnataka

A traveller has shared a list of the most enchanting temples one can visit in Karnataka on Twitter. Saying that every Hindu must visit them at least once, he listed 15 temples, housing various deities, across the state. Take a look if you wish to take the temple tourism route!

From ruins to thriving temples, he covered shrines of several deities from different lines of faith. (Vertigo_Warrior/Twitter)

1. Chennakeshava Temple, Belur:

The Chennakeshava Temple in Karnataka's Belur. (Vertigo_Warrior/Twitter)

Belur, which is a popular tourist destination, is situated around 38 km from Hassan. The Chennakeshava Temple hosts more than 80 Madanika sculptures in dancing, hunting, and many other poses.

2. Vitthala Temple, Hampi:

The Vitthala Temple in Karnataka's Hampi. (Vertigo_Warrior/Twitter)

Also known for its amazing stone structures such as the musical pillars and the stone chariot - known for being featured on the ₹50 currency notes - this temple dates back to the 15th century. It was built during the reign of King Devaraya II, one of the rulers of the Vijayanagara Empire. Hampi in itself is a UNESCO world heritage site, full of major attractions.

3. Srikanteshwara temple, Nanjangudu:

The Srikanteshwara temple in Nanjangudu is the biggest temple in Karnataka. (Vertigo_Warrior/Twitter)

The biggest temple in Karnataka, it was built in the 19th century. The gopura (tower) is nine stories tall and is ascribed to queen Devarajammanni, wife of Mysuru king Krishnaraja Wodeyar III. The tower measures 120 feet and boasts of stucco images, decorations and seven gold kalashas.

4. Sri Chamundeshwari Temple, Mysuru:

Goddess Chamundi is the slayer of demon Mahishasura. (Vertigo_Warrior/Twitter)

This temple is located on the eastern edge of Mysuru at the height of 1000 feet on the Chamundi hills. Goddess Durga is the deity worshipped here in the form of ‘Chamundi’, a fierce form of ‘Shakti’. She is the slayer of demon Mahishasura.

5. Virupaksha Temple, Hampi:

Karnataka's Hampi is a UNESCO world heritage site. (Vertigo_Warrior/Twitter)

The Virupaksha temple has survived through years of destruction as it still stands tall and proud amidst the ruins that surround it. It is the only temple in Hampi where active poojas are still being carried out with a presiding deity.

6. Vidyashankara Temple, Sringeri:

The Vidyashankara Temple in Sringeri. (Vertigo_Warrior/Twitter)

Built in the year 1338 AD, it is a unique monument built entirely of stone combining both Hoysala (Chalukya) and Dravidian architectural styles. It hosts twelve pillars on its eastern side, each representing one of the twelve zodiac signs.

7. Mallikarjuna Temple, Pattadakal:

The Mallikarjuna Temple in Pattadakal. (Vertigo_Warrior/Twitter)

The temple is constructed in 745 AD by the second wife of Chalukyan ruler Vikramaditya. It is built in Dravidian style and has pillars with beautiful carvings of gods and scenes from the Ramayana, Mahabharata and Panchatantra.

8. Kedareshwara temple, Balligavi:

Kedareshwara temple in Balligavi. (Vertigo_Warrior/Twitter)

This Shiva Vishnu temple is built using soapstone in a distinctly Hoysala architectural style.

9. Kotilingeshwara Temple, Kolar:

It attracts over two lakh devotees a year. (Vertigo_Warrior/Twitter)

Located in the Kammasandra village in Kolar, the temple is popular for having the largest and tallest Shivalinga in all of Asia. It attracts over two lakh devotees a year.

10. Durga Temple, Aihole:

The Durga Temple in Karnataka's Aihole (Vertigo_Warrior/Twitter)

The Durga temple was established in early 8th century and was originally dedicated to Lord Surya. It depicts artwork of Shaivism, Vaishnavism, Shaktism and Vedic deities.

11. Chennakesava Temple, Somanathapura:

The Chennakesava temple in Somanathapura. (Vertigo_Warrior/Twitter)

It is located 38 km east of Mysuru city and is known mainly for its intricate carvings, inscriptions and depictions. The temple is enclosed in a courtyard with a pillared corridor of small shrines.

12. Badami Cave Temple, Bagalkot:

Nearly 2000 steps have to be climbed to reach the caves. (Vertigo_Warrior/Twitter)

Enclosed in caves, these group of four temples - three Brahmanical and one Jain - have been carved out of the hill opposite Badami fort. The Chalukyan king Mangalesa was responsible for the completion of these cave temples. Nearly 2000 steps have to be climbed to reach the caves.

13. Sri Krishna Matha, Udupi:

The Udupi Sri Krishna Matha is run by the Madhwa community mainly. (Vertigo_Warrior/Twitter)

The Krishna Matha was founded by Vaishnavite saint Shri Madhvacharya in the 13th century. He was the founder of the Dwaita school of Vedanta. It is believed that Madhwacharya found the idol of Shri Krishna in a large ball of 'gopichandana'.

14. Hoysaleswara temple, Halebidu:

The temple is also known for pillars depicting stories. (Vertigo_Warrior/Twitter)

This temple - known for its detailed carvings - was looted in the 14th century and it fell into ruins after that. It is known that the famous temple derived its name from the King Vishnuvardhana Hoysaleswara, who built the temple.

15. Murudeshwara Shiva Temple:

The deity is said to be an 'atma linga'. (Vertigo_Warrior/Twitter)

This shrine is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is surrounded by the Arabian Sea on three sides. It also boasts of having Lord Shiva's second highest statue in the world.

