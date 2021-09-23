Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Civic body warns people against modifications of balconies in Bengaluru
Civic body warns people against modifications of balconies in Bengaluru

As per the building construction guidelines-2003, National Building Code of India-2016, after obtaining Occupancy Certificate(OC) Commencement Certificate(CC), covering the balcony and additional construction or modifying in the balconies is against the rules of these guidelines which lead to unsafe practices and this has been observed across the city," the BBMP said in a circular.
ANI | , Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 02:02 PM IST
The BBMP also informed that if there is a need for modification at the residential complexes and ther buildings, a pre-approval must be obtained from BBMP competent authorities. (AP file photo. Representative image)

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Wednesday said that the covering of balconies and additional construction and modifications in the balconies is against its rules and is an unsafe practice observed across the city.

The BBMP also informed that if there is a need for modification at the residential complexes and ther buildings, a pre-approval must be obtained from BBMP competent authorities, according to the order by BBMP Chief Commissioner, Gaurav Gupta. 

