CM Bommai: Ready to visit Delhi for cabinet expansion or rejig
- With speculation about the much awaited expansion or reshuffle of his cabinet persisting, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday reiterated that he is ready to go to New Delhi to discuss it, as soon as the BJP central leadership calls him.
A day after Union Minister Amit Shah's visit to the city, the Chief Minister on Wednesday said that the senior leader will communicate to him the BJP central leadership's decision about the cabinet exercise. With the state cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on May 5 being postponed to May 11, speculations are rife that it may be to accommodate expansion or reshuffle of the Ministry, amid reports that the BJP high command is expected to arrive at a decision in this regard before May 10.
"You (media) create things and you ask for clarification on all self made stories....I haven't said anything else...what he (Shah) has said is he will speak to all other leaders in Delhi and communicate to me, once he tells me, I'm ready to go (to Delhi), that's all," Bommai said on Thursday in response to a question on clarity about cabinet expansion or reshuffle.
Shah was in the city on Tuesday, during which he took part in various events, and attended lunch at Bommai's official residence where he was closeted with select state BJP leaders. Shah's visit to the city came amid buzz over possible changes in the leadership, and pressure to rejig or expand the cabinet, ahead of the Assembly polls in 2023.
Several top BJP leaders have denied speculations about Bommai's replacement. According to top BJP sources, Shah too is said to have asked Bommai to focus on development and election preparations, and leave the rest to the party leadership.
Amid murmurs in the BJP circles that a top-to-bottom overhaul of the cabinet cannot be ruled out, ministerial aspirants are hopeful that a decision is likely soon regarding cabinet expansion or reshuffle, and there are even talks that several incumbents could make way for fresh faces. Bommai is under pressure from aspirants to expand or reshuffle his cabinet at the earliest, ahead of the polls next year.
There are currently five positions vacant in the state cabinet, which has 29 ministers, including the chief minister, against the sanctioned strength of 34. Some legislators have even been advocating a Gujarat-like overhaul of the Karnataka cabinet soon, to make way for new faces, ahead of the assembly elections.
-
Hanuman Chalisa row: MP Navneet Rana leaves Byculla jail day after bail
Maharashtra MP Navneet Rana on Thursday was released from the Byculla women's jail, a day after she was granted bail along with her MLA husband Ravi Rana in the Hanuman Chalisa chanting case. The independent MP would be taken to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for a medical check-up. Earlier in the day, a court in the city's Borivali issued the lawmaker couple's release order.
-
Four Punjab-based gangsters caught with explosives in Karnal
Four Punjab-based gangsters were arrested with explosives, arms and ammunition at Bastara toll plaza in Karnal district on the Ambala-Delhi national highway on Thursday morning. Also read: Jammu and Kashmir delimitation process complete as panel signs final order Panipat superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia said Haryana Police acted on a tip-off from the Intelligence Bureau and intercepted the gangsters' sports utility vehicle at the toll plaza around 5am.
-
In Bengal, Shah takes veiled jibe at Mamata over 'infiltration', 'smuggling'
Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday kickstarted his two-day visit to West Bengal, by inaugurating the Border Security Force border out posts at Hingalganj in Sunderbans area of North 24 Parganas district. He also flagged off a boat ambulance and inaugurated a Maitri museum. While addressing the BSF personnel at the Prahari Sammelan, Shah made a veiled reference to the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government over keeping the borders free from infiltration and smuggling.
-
Bengaluru man kills wife after celebrating his birthday, held
A 35-year-old man has been detained in Bengaluru on charges of allegedly killing his wife by strangling his wife Shwetha, who was 30 years old's to death. The accused has been identified as Chowdesh alias Satish and worked as a cashier. It is being reported that after strangling his wife to death Satish rushed her to a nearby private hospital. It is being alleged that Satish, who is from Hiriyur in Chitradurga, had an extramarital affair, which Shwetha knew about.
-
Amid tensions, internet services suspended in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara
Jaipur: The authorities in Rajasthan's Bhilwara suspended internet services for 24 hours after over a dozen unidentified people assaulted two men on Wednesday night before setting a motorcycle afire and triggered protests amid a series of communal clashes in the state. Police superintendent Adarsh Sidhu said the two were having dinner when the assailants on motorcycles attacked them in Bhilwara's Sanganer town. District collector Ashish Modi said the two were stable and sustained minor injuries.
