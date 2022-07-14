CM Bommai to visit flood-hit areas of Karwar Uttara Kannada, Belagavi next week
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced that he will visit the flood-affected areas of Karwar, Uttara Kannada and Belagavi next week.
Speaking to media persons in Udupi, Bommai who is on a two-day visit to rain-hit areas of the coastal districts said, "I have been visiting the areas hit by incessant rains and floods. I have held meetings with top officials of Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts and instructed long-term and short-term measures to be taken for rescue and relief works."
The Chief Minister said he would visit flood-affected areas of Karwar, Uttara Kannada and Belagavi next week.
"Coastal regions and parts of Northern Karnataka have received unusually high rainfall this year for July causing huge floods. So far, about 300 people have been shifted to safer places, 32 lives have been lost, 14 Care Centres have been opened in flood-affected areas, and four NDRF and SDRF teams are engaged in rescue and relief works," Bommai said.
Agriculture and horticulture crops have been destroyed in 355 hectares in Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts, 1,062 houses have been damaged and about 2,187 kms of roads have been damaged, Bommai said.
A few changes in the rules for speedy disbursal and compensation for crop loss and damage to houses are being worked out and a proposal for increasing the compensation too is under consideration, Bommai said.
-
Scheduled power cuts in Bengaluru for July 14, 15. See affected areas here
Data uploaded on the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited website specified planned outages proposed for July 14 and 15, i.e. Thursday and Friday this week to carry out repair and maintenance works in Bengaluru. These include large-scale projects like shifting all overhead electricity wires underground, and smaller works like jungle clearing, water supply and dismantling. Most of these works will be carried out between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
-
9 motorbikes gutted in fire in Pune residential building’s parking lot
Nine motorbikes including one electric motorcycle kept in the parking lot of the Ashtavinayak housing society in Chandannagar locality of Pune were gutted in a blaze on Thursday, officials said. The fire broke out at the parking lot of a residential society at about 2:00 am on Thursday. Fire tenders from the Yerwada Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and succeeded in dousing the fire after much effort at about 3:10 am.
-
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin hospitalised after testing Covid positive
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin was on Thursday admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after he had tested positive for Covid-19 on July 12. “Honourable Chief Minister, Thiru MK Stalin has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, Chennai for investigations and observation for Covid related symptoms,” a medical bulletin from Kauvery hospital said. Governor RN Ravi and opposition leaders of the AIADMK wished Stalin a speedy recovery.
-
Bengaluru's Bishop Cotton and St John’s school principals suspended: Report
The Karnataka Central Diocese has suspended the principals of two popular Bengaluru schools. A report in the Deccan Herald said S Edwin Christopher of Bishop Cotton Boys' School and Shantha Susheela of St John's High School had been suspended over allegations that due processes had been violated, but details of these allegations were not mentioned. On Tuesday, staff at Bishop Cotton Boys' were informed of the the bishop of the diocesee, suspension bythe Rev Prasanna Kumar Samuel.
-
Maharashtra to cut petrol prices by ₹5/ litre and diesel prices by ₹3/litre
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday announced that the state government had decided to cut value added tax on petrol prices by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 3 per litre. “Great relief to Maharashtrian & Marathi Manus ! Happy to announce that new Government under CM Eknathrao Shinde has decided to reduce Petrol & Diesel prices by Rs 5/litre & Rs 3/litre respectively,” Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis later tweeted.
