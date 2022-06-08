CM Bommai: Will respond promptly to TN's opposition to discuss Mekedatu project

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said his government will "promptly and correctly" respond to Tamil Nadu's opposition to discussion on Mekedatu project in Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) meet on June 17.

His statement comes a day after the Tamil Nadu government had moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the CWMA restraining any discussion on Karnataka's Detailed Project Report (DPR) on Mekedatu balancing reservoir project at its meeting. "It is a miscellaneous application, you should try to understand about different types of applications in the Supreme Court. They have to issue notice to us, and we will promptly and correctly respond to it," Bommai told reporters in response to a question.

"The Tamil Nadu government doesn't have any jurisdiction to direct the Government of India on what to do and what not to. The CWMA is a body that has been constituted on the orders of the Supreme Court. It alone has the authority to give clearance to any projects and regarding the tribunal orders...it (TN's plea) stands the scrutiny of the court," he said.

Contending that the CWMA does not have powers to discuss the Mekedatu project issue, as it is sub judice, TN's Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan had said his state would vehemently oppose any discussion on the contentious project at the meeting in New Delhi on June 17. The state has been necessitated to move the apex court as a discussion on the DPR on the Mekedatu project was included in the agenda of the 16th meeting of the authority, he had said.

Mekedatu is a multi-purpose (drinking and power) project proposed by Karnataka, which involves building a balancing reservoir near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district. Neighbouring Tamil Nadu has been opposing the project, raising apprehensions that the state would be affected if the project takes shape.

The project, once completed, is aimed at ensuring drinking water to Bengaluru and neighbouring areas (4.75 TMC) and also can generate 400 MW power, and the estimated cost of the project is ₹9,000 crore.