CM Siddaramaiah expresses grief over Kurnool bus fire on Hyderabad-Bengaluru route

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed grief over the accident, offering condolences to the families of the deceased and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Similarly, President Droupadi Murmu and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar extended condolences and assured support to the victims’ families.

Kaveri Travels bus, carrying 41 passengers from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, was completely gutted in the accident.

At least 20 people lost their lives when a private bus caught fire near Chinnatekuru village in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh, early Friday morning.

Officials confirmed that the fire broke out after the bus collided with a bike that got stuck under it, causing petrol from the bike to ignite. Kurnool District Collector A. Siri reported that 11 bodies have been identified, while nine remain unaccounted for. She stated that 21 passengers were traced and are safe, and 21 others sustained minor injuries and are receiving treatment.

The incident occurred between 3 am and 3 am, when most passengers were asleep. The bus doors failed to open following the collision, though the two drivers managed to escape. The collector said a control room has been set up to assist in tracing the deceased’s family members.

A fire official noted that the bus lacked safety hammers to break the glass. The bus’ diesel tank did not catch fire, but the vehicle was totally damaged. Investigations are underway into the circumstances of the accident.

The injured were shifted to Kurnool Government Hospital for treatment.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said his government would provide all possible assistance to the affected families and the injured.

The bus, a Volvo operated by a private travel company, was on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru route when it was destroyed by the fire near Chinnatekuru in Kallur mandal. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause and circumstances surrounding the accident.