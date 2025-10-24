Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    CM Siddaramaiah expresses grief over Kurnool bus fire on Hyderabad-Bengaluru route

    Published on: Oct 24, 2025 10:26 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    The bus, carrying 41 passengers from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, was completely gutted in the accident.
    The bus, carrying 41 passengers from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, was completely gutted in the accident.

    Officials confirmed that the fire broke out after the bus collided with a bike that got stuck under it, causing petrol from the bike to ignite.

    At least 20 people lost their lives when a private bus caught fire near Chinnatekuru village in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh, early Friday morning.

    Kaveri Travels bus, carrying 41 passengers from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, was completely gutted in the accident.

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed grief over the accident, offering condolences to the families of the deceased and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Similarly, President Droupadi Murmu and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar extended condolences and assured support to the victims’ families.

    Officials confirmed that the fire broke out after the bus collided with a bike that got stuck under it, causing petrol from the bike to ignite. Kurnool District Collector A. Siri reported that 11 bodies have been identified, while nine remain unaccounted for. She stated that 21 passengers were traced and are safe, and 21 others sustained minor injuries and are receiving treatment.

    The incident occurred between 3 am and 3 am, when most passengers were asleep. The bus doors failed to open following the collision, though the two drivers managed to escape. The collector said a control room has been set up to assist in tracing the deceased’s family members.

    A fire official noted that the bus lacked safety hammers to break the glass. The bus’ diesel tank did not catch fire, but the vehicle was totally damaged. Investigations are underway into the circumstances of the accident.

    The injured were shifted to Kurnool Government Hospital for treatment.

    Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said his government would provide all possible assistance to the affected families and the injured.

    The bus, a Volvo operated by a private travel company, was on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru route when it was destroyed by the fire near Chinnatekuru in Kallur mandal. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause and circumstances surrounding the accident.

    Google Trends

    Google Trends search term 'Kaveri travels' (Google Trends)
    Google Trends search term 'Kaveri travels' (Google Trends)

    According to Google Trends, the search term “Kaveri Travels” saw a spike following news of the Kurnool bus fire accident. The majority of searches came from Telangana, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa, and Kerala. Among related queries, users were particularly interested in “Kaveri bus accident”, “Kurnool”, “Kaveri Travels owner name”, “Kaveri Travels news”, and “Hyderabad to Bangalore”, reflecting public attention on the incident, the bus operator, and the route involved.

    Also Read: Man stabs Metro guard in Bengaluru after being caught stealing fuel)

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Bengaluru News/CM Siddaramaiah Expresses Grief Over Kurnool Bus Fire On Hyderabad-Bengaluru Route
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes