As few trains in Bengaluru are cancelled due to the tragedy in Odisha’s Balasore, many passengers were left stranded in various stations of the city from Saturday. Hundreds of passengers who are supposed to travel to Odisha and West Bengal were seen halting at the station, with uncertainty on their journey. In the hour of crisis, many organizations in Bengaluru extended help to those who are waiting at the stations and provided them food and other refreshments.

Also Read - Karnataka government arranges a flight for the Volleyball team stuck in Kolkata

CM Siddaramaiah lauds volunteers for helping stranded passengers in Bengaluru

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah specially thanked a few organizations for stepping in and helping the travelers who got stuck in Bengaluru. The government also joined hands with the volunteers and provided support to those who took shelter in Baiyappanahalli railway station. Siddaramaiah said, “In the wake of the train disaster in Odisha, we have provided food, drinking water, mobile toilets and medical facilities to around 1500 laborers who have taken shelter at the Baiyappanahalli railway station due to the disruption in the train services.”

He also lauded other organizations which involved in the relief activity and wrote, “Thank you to many private organizations like JMC, K2K, Dmart, IDC, KMF and many others who have supported us in this work and Mercy Foundation, Tauseef and Tanveer, Clifton and Maitri and team who are working as volunteers. The humanitarian concern shown by them in such a difficult time is commendable.”

According to the latest reports, the three-way train accident which involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express, and the goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station left 275 people dead and over 1000 injur

