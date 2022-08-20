Comedian Munawar Faruqui says Bengaluru show cancelled due to health reasons

Comedian Munawar Faruqui on Friday said that his show in Bengaluru was cancelled due to health reasons even as officials in the city police said that they had contacted the organisers of the event for not taking permission.

“Tonight’s (Friday) show has been postponed to next Friday, as I missed my flight due to health issues. I’m really sorry. Going through a test, (I) hope it is not covid,” said the comedian in a message posted on social media.

Two officers of the Bengaluru police said that the show was cancelled following a complaint filed by a Hindutva organisation called Jai Sri Ram Sena Sanghatan, which alleged that his show ‘Dongri to Nowhere’ would hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.

The outfit petitioned city police commissioner C H Pratap Reddy alleging that Faruqui had hurt Hindu sentiments in his shows by making insulting remarks about Lord Ram and goddess Sita.

“We bring to your kind notice that this Talk Show ‘Dongri to Nowhere’ is a planned propaganda to mock Hindu gods and goddesses as evident in previous programs of Munawar Faruqui. It is a serious matter of hate speech and hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus. Mr Faruqui whilst not having any knowledge about the Hindu scriptures or Hindu dharma, is influencing a negative and offensive view of the most respected Hindu dharma, without any basis. There is enough proof and evidence of hurting religious sentiments by the lead of the show Munawar Faruqui,” said the memorandum.

“In light of the seriousness of the matter, we would like to request your support to cancel the Talk Show ‘Dongri to Nowhere’ and restrict such self-proclaimed comedians from insulting and hurting religious sentiments of Hindu Gods and Goddesses,” it further said.

In a statement, DCP (Central) P Krishnakant said that Munawar Faruqui did not have permission to conduct the event therefore his event was cancelled. He did not comment on the comedian citing health issues as the reason for cancelling the show.

This is the second time in less than a year that Faruqui’s show has been cancelled in the Karnataka capital. In November 2021, his show was cancelled by the police. Both the cancelled shows carried the same title, “Dongri to Nowhere”. Faruqui had then posted, “Nafrat jeet Gayi, artist haar Gaya (hate has won, the artist has lost). I’m done, goodbye. Injustice.”

A few days later, Faruqui participated in a reality show named Lock Upp, where the host was actor Kangana Ranaut. Faruqui went on to win the reality show with more than 18 lakh votes.

The cancellation of his Bengaluru show came amid tight security being deployed at a venue in Hyderabad where the comedian is set to perform. A day ago, some BJP leaders, including an MLA, were taken into preventive custody, for threatening to damage the venue and attack Faruqui if he performed in the city.