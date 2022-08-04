Comedian 'Tennis' Krishna steps into politics, joins AAP in Karnataka
'Tennis' Krishna, a popular Kannada actor and comedian, entered politics by joining the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Bengaluru on Thursday.
The party's Bengaluru Twitter page congratulated him on the move and wrote, “Noted comedian from Kannada film industry Sri Tennis Krishna joined the AAP family today. Hearty welcome sir.”
Krishna got his name as he was once a tennis coach; the name stuck because it differentiated him from other Krishnas in the film industry.
He has acted in around 600 movies, including Neela Megha Shyama, Mojugara Sogasugara and Veera Madakari.
Welcome messages poured in from party workers on social media, with Mukund Gowda, president of the AAP's youth wing, saying, “I welcome Shri Tennis Krishna to AAP family.”
AAP Karnataka convenor and national spokesperson Prithvi Reddy and other senior leaders were also present at 'Tennis' Krishna's induction. The party aims to make its presence felt in Karnataka ahead of the BBMP elections and next year’s assembly elections.
Also Read: Kejriwal in Bengaluru: 'Came here to make govt in Karnataka'
AAP is also set to identify candidates for assembly polls early so that they could work on their respective constituencies. The party has recently inducted well-known names in Bengaluru, including farmer's leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar and former police commissioner Bhaskar Rao.
-
Adityanath slams previous government for neglecting Azamgarh
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday slammed previous government for neglecting Azamgarh and said that the eastern Uttar Pradesh district is now on the path of development that his government was ensuring. “Purvanchal Expressway was built. People here have got the benefit of the housing schemes. Our focus is on the development of Azamgarh.” He was apparently referring to the backlash in the aftermath of the incidents such as the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts.
-
Bihar: 56 kanwariyas from Nepal injured after tourist bus rams into truck
At least 56 kanwariyas were injured on Thursday after their bus collided with a stationary truck. The devotees were on their way to Deoghar in Jharkhand from Nepal's Sonauli. The incident took place when the bus they were travelling in collided with a truck on NH-27 near Bhoptapur under Kuchaikot police station in Gopalganj district. The injured were admitted to Gopalganj Sadar hospital and Kuchaikot community health centre.
-
Himachal BJP leader and former minister Praveen Sharma passes away
BJP leader and former minister Praveen Sharma passed away on Thursday morning after a brief illness. Also read: After brief lull, Himachal Pradesh braces for heavy rain HSharmabreathed his last at his house in Amb town with his family by his side. He was elected from Amb assembly constituency in 1998 and served as excise and taxation-cum-youth welfare and sports minister in the Prem Kumar Dhumal-led BJP government.
-
Mumbai Police seizes 700kg mephedrone, arrests 55-yr-old chemist who made them
The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai police on Wednesday seized over 700kg of mephedrone and arrested five people including a 55-year-old chemist, who made the designer drug in Nashik and supplied it from a commercial tenement in Nalasopara on the outskirts of Mumbai. Deputy commissioner of police Datta Nalawade said they raided the Nalasopara tenement, which was used to stock the drugs, and seized 701kg MD with a street value of Rs 1,408 crore.
-
Karnataka's Ranganatittu bird sanctuary among new Ramsar sites, first in state
The Ranganatittu bird sanctuary in Srirangapatna, Karnataka, has now been declared a Ramsar site, which means it is a protected wetland of international importance. This is the first Ramsar site in Karnataka. Ramsar on Wednesday named 10 more sites from India under its list of wetlands to be conserved as global sites for biodiversity, including Ranganatittu. This took the total number of such sites to 64.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics