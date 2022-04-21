Kejriwal in Bengaluru: 'Came here to make govt in Karnataka'
- Kejriwal’s visit comes as AAP is preparing to make its presence felt in Karnataka in the BBMP elections and next year’s assembly election.
“Four lakh students came from private schools to govt schools this year. Medical treatment for 2Cr people is free in Delhi. Earlier, there were power cuts for 8 hours, now people get electricity supply for 24 hours with zero bills” says Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal in Bengaluru today.
He is in Bengaluru, attending a convention of farmers', women, youth and people from various sections of the society at the invitation of Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha chief and farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, who on Thursday joined AAP.
“Riots are happening all over the country and everyone knows who is doing it. People of this country want peace, not riots,” he added addressing the Farmers and public gathering in Karnataka.
Sources say the Kodihalli Chandrashekar faction of KRRS is likely to contest the assembly election on the AAP symbol, though both sides have not made a formal announcement yet.
It is noted that AAP has been highlighting the issues of Bengaluru after the civic body BBMP's term ended last year and has started taking on the ruling BJP more aggressively. If sources are to be believed, Kejriwal is keen to make a footprint in Karnataka this time, seen slamming the govt of the day for controversies they have faced recently.
Arvind Kejriwal in Bengaluru: AAP will be a 0% government
AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in Bengaluru on Thursday to give a message of “new age politics” to the people of Karnataka ahead of the assembly polls next year. Kejriwal also attended a convention of farmers, women, youth and people from various sections of the society, on the invitation of Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha chief Kodihalli Chandrashekhar in the city.
Kumaraswamy asks Bommai to call meeting of religious leaders
JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday urged Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to call a meeting of religious leaders of all communities at Vidhana Soudha here, and send out a clear message to the society, amid the recent communal flare-ups in the state. Speaking to reporters here, he said taking their advice, the government has to announce a clear stand, aimed at maintaining communal harmony and peace in the state.
BJP govt in K'taka has betrayed SC/STs: Siddaramaiah
Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Thursday accused the BJP government in the state of having "betrayed" Dalits and scheduled tribes, by diverting the funds of ₹7,885 crore meant for schedule caste sub plan (SCSP) and tribal sub plan (TSP), for the infrastructure projects. The unused funds should be carried over and spent during the next financial year.
Taste of Life: How Carre’s “ice machine” solidifies its presence in Poona
S Rose & Co, Bombay, held a small exhibition somewhere near East Street in Poona. According to “The Times of India”, around eighty distinguished personalities from the city attended the event. The company had brought to Poona an “ice machine” designed and developed by Ferdinand Carre. As per the report appearing in the newspaper, three gentlemen bought the newly introduced ice machines for a price of ₹160 each.
Unfair pressure: DU students’ take on offline exams
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on the rise again, and this has further fuelled Delhi University students' existing demand for online open book exams. “I received email from the university which stated, 'Not filling exam form in given time may cost you a year', implying that nothing will change even with surging Covid-19 cases,” says Vishwas Saxena, final-year student of BA (Hons) Economics at Rajdhani College.
