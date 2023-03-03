‘Cong nowhere to be seen even with binoculars’: Amit Shah in Karnataka

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah arrived in Karnataka's Bidar today to flag off the 'Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatra' and inaugurate various projects. This is his fifth visit to the poll-bound southern state this year.

Karnataka is due to go into assembly elections in May.(@AmitShah/Twitter)

Shah started his day-long visit in Karnataka by offering prayers at the Guru Nanak Jhira Sahib Gurudwara in Bidar. “Prayed at the Gurdwara Sri Nanak Jhira Sahib in Bidar, where Bhai Sahib Singh, one of the panj pyares of the Sikh Panth was born. The shrine is the country's second Panja Sahib. May Waheguru fulfil my countrymen with well-being and prosperity bestowing his blessings on them,” Shah wrote on Twitter.

Shah then addressed the Karnataka BJP’s rally at Bidar, harping on the party's victory in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya. “Results of Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya were declared yesterday and Congress has been wiped out from these states and they have lost in such a way that they cannot be seen even with a binocular,” he said.

“It was said that BJP cannot enter Northeast, but for the second time the government of BJP and NDA is being formed there. PM Modi's magic works everywhere, be it Northeast, Gujarat, UP or Karnataka, it works everywhere,” he added.

Shah is expected to flag off the first 'Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatra' from the Anubhava Mantapa in Bidar, and then offer prayers at the Chennakesava Mandir at Awathi in the Devanahalli area in Bengaluru Rural District. Here, the home minister will be flagging off the second 'Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatra' and attend a public meeting at a government college in Devanahalli.

Shah will also launch the Bengaluru safe city project from the Town Hall in the city. In this regard, the Bengaluru traffic police had issued an advisory and requested commuters to avoid certain routes where Shah's convoy is set to pass.