Cong power tussle in Karnataka: Legislators asked not to make public statements

The ruling Congress leadership in Karnataka and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday asked their party legislators not to make public statements, party sources said. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar. (HT_PRINT)

They also asked the Congress legislators to abide by whatever the party high command decides.

The message was communicated to lawmakers at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting held here this evening. The meeting was also attended by Congress general secretaries Randeep Singh Surjewala and Jairam Ramesh.

This message to Congress legislators came in the wake of several of them including Ministers openly speaking to the media on the leadership change issue, with some indicating its possibility, while few others rejecting it.

Siddaramaiah's recent dinner with select Dalit and ST Cabinet colleagues at Minister Satish Jarkiholi's residence, has created a buzz within the Congress, about a possible change of guard in the state after the state budget in March, under a "rotational chief minister" or a "power-sharing" formula.

Such an agreement was reportedly arrived upon in 2023, following the party's win, with both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, who is now the Deputy CM, had been vying for the top post.

While Shivakumar and his supporters seem to be waiting for Siddaramaiah to step down as per the power sharing formula, party sources said. The CM's followers are however said to be in no mood to accept Shivakumar at the helm.

Apparently, Siddaramaiah assured the legislators in that meeting that he would issue orders for the "immediate release" of ₹10 crore to each MLA for constituency development. He has also told them that more grants will be given in the upcoming budget.