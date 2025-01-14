Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru's Namma Metro to use AI-driven drones to detect damages on pillars and viaducts: Report

ByHT News Desk
Jan 14, 2025 05:54 PM IST

This aims to improve safety and reduce costs in inspections, transitioning from manual methods to advanced technology for better efficiency.

Bengaluru will soon deploy drones to enhance the safety monitoring of concrete metro pillars and viaducts along metro tracks, according to a report by Money Control. These drones, equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools, will capture visuals to detect cracks and structural damages.

The AI technology will not only detect defects on tracks but also analyze their potential impact and inform BMRCL's engineering team. (X/@bykarthikreddy)
The AI technology will not only detect defects on tracks but also analyze their potential impact and inform BMRCL's engineering team. (X/@bykarthikreddy)

Also Read - Karnataka women and child welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, brother injured in road accident

Sumit Bhatnagar, Director of Operations and Maintenance at Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) told publication, "Namma Metro plans to invite bids for AI-drone inspections of Reach 1 (MG Road – Byappanahalli), the city's first operational metro corridor launched in 2011. AI-driven systems will assess the extent of any structural damage and provide alerts, enabling engineers to implement timely maintenance measures."

How it works?

The AI technology will not only detect defects but also analyze their potential impact and inform BMRCL's engineering team. "The AI-powered evaluations will determine whether the identified issues pose significant risks and suggest appropriate solutions, such as epoxy sealing or other necessary repairs," he added further.

This technological upgrade is anticipated to lower operational costs and boost the productivity of BMRCL's engineering division. Presently, structural inspections rely on manual methods involving binoculars, cameras, and hydraulic platforms. Introducing drones and AI will minimize manual labor, enhance precision, and expedite infrastructure assessments.

Also Read - Man disguised as devotee steals gold ring on Bengaluru's Church Street, claims, 'Ring will reach god'

Bengaluru's traffic police have already integrated drone technology to manage traffic flow in the city. Drones have been stationed at traffic-heavy areas like Hebbal, Central Silk Board, Ibballur, Marathahalli, KR Puram, Guruguntapalya, Sarakki, and Banshankari bus stand to monitor congestion, particularly during peak hours.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On