Bengaluru's Namma Metro to use AI-driven drones to detect damages on pillars and viaducts: Report

Bengaluru will soon deploy drones to enhance the safety monitoring of concrete metro pillars and viaducts along metro tracks, according to a report by Money Control. These drones, equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools, will capture visuals to detect cracks and structural damages. The AI technology will not only detect defects on tracks but also analyze their potential impact and inform BMRCL's engineering team. (X/@bykarthikreddy)

Also Read - Karnataka women and child welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, brother injured in road accident

Sumit Bhatnagar, Director of Operations and Maintenance at Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) told publication, "Namma Metro plans to invite bids for AI-drone inspections of Reach 1 (MG Road – Byappanahalli), the city's first operational metro corridor launched in 2011. AI-driven systems will assess the extent of any structural damage and provide alerts, enabling engineers to implement timely maintenance measures."

How it works?

The AI technology will not only detect defects but also analyze their potential impact and inform BMRCL's engineering team. "The AI-powered evaluations will determine whether the identified issues pose significant risks and suggest appropriate solutions, such as epoxy sealing or other necessary repairs," he added further.

This technological upgrade is anticipated to lower operational costs and boost the productivity of BMRCL's engineering division. Presently, structural inspections rely on manual methods involving binoculars, cameras, and hydraulic platforms. Introducing drones and AI will minimize manual labor, enhance precision, and expedite infrastructure assessments.

Also Read - Man disguised as devotee steals gold ring on Bengaluru's Church Street, claims, 'Ring will reach god'

Bengaluru's traffic police have already integrated drone technology to manage traffic flow in the city. Drones have been stationed at traffic-heavy areas like Hebbal, Central Silk Board, Ibballur, Marathahalli, KR Puram, Guruguntapalya, Sarakki, and Banshankari bus stand to monitor congestion, particularly during peak hours.