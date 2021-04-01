Congress demands resignation of Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

On Thursday, the Congress demanded the resignation of Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. The demand came after the state’s rural development and panchayat raj minister KS Eshwarappa’s wrote to the governor stating that the CM had indiscriminately sanctioned funds to various MLAs and other persons in violation of rules.The Congress also demanded an inquiry against Yediyurappa.

Addressing a press conference, senior Congress leader Rajeev Shukla said that in order to have a fair and transparent investigation, it is very important that the chief minister resigns. He also urged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to solicit his resignation and stand true to their claims of transparency and morality in politics.

Shukla said, “The order given by the high court and the accusation made against the chief minister for interfering and corruption are very serious matters. If BJP doesn’t take action against Yediyurappa, then it would not be in their moral right to talk against the issue of corruption”.

Shukla was referring to the Karnataka high court’s Wednesday order removing the stay on the probe against Yediyurappa for his alleged role in Operation Kamal, a name given to the plan devised by the BJP to lure Janata Dal (Secular) MLA Naganagouda Kandkur to the party by offering him money and a ministerial position.

On Wednesday, Eshwarappa submitted a letter to the Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala and BJP national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh. In his letter, the minister accused the chief minister of “authoritarian interference” in his ministry, which he further pointed out is a violation of Karnataka (Transaction of Business) Rules.