Congress in Karnataka to lay siege to Raj Bhavan on Wednesday

"Tomorrow (Wednesday) we are laying siege to the Raj Bhavan against the three laws and the failure to release grants for the control of coronavirus in the state," D K Shivakumar said.
PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:22 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar (C) addresses a press conference regarding the ongoing farmers' agitation in Delhi, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Monday. Dec. 7, 2020. MLC Narayanaswamy (L), and MLA Ajaysingh (R) are also seen. (PTI Photo)(PTI07-12-2020_000084B)(PTI)

The Karnataka unit of Congress will lay siege to Raj Bhavan on Wednesday against the three contentious farm laws, Congress state chief D K Shivakumar said on Tuesday.

"Tomorrow (Wednesday) we are laying siege to the Raj Bhavan against the three laws and the failure to release grants for the control of coronavirus in the state," Shivakumar told reporters.

Appealing to the farmers and people to participate in large numbers, Shivakumar said there will be pick-up vehicles at the Sangolli Rayanna Bengaluru city railway station for the protesters coming from outside to take them to the Freedom Park, venue from where the 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' march will take place.

