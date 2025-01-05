Congress' Lavanya Ballal gets schooled on internet after saying Kumaraswamy layout named after HD Kumaraswamy

Congress spokesperson Lavanya Ballal Jain faced criticism online after incorrectly claiming that the Kumaraswamy Layouts in Bengaluru were named after Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy. In response to HD Kumaraswamy’s recent criticism of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah regarding the naming of "Siddaramaiah Marga," the Congress leader remarked on the irony of the situation. She suggested it was hypocritical for Kumaraswamy to object when "many layouts in Karnataka are named after him." Congress leader Lavanya Ballal Jain.

The statement quickly drew attention, with netizens pointing out the error and clarifying that the Kumaraswamy Layouts were established long before HD Kumaraswamy’s political career, rendering the claim baseless. The incident sparked a debate online, with many urging public figures to verify facts before making statements.

In an X post, Lavanya Ballal Jain said, "Pretty rich coming from a guy who has layouts named after him." The social media users chipped in and said that the Kumaraswamy layouts are named after Lord Subramanya who is also called as Kumaraswamy.

A user wrote, “If you’re referring to Kumaraswamy Layout in Bangalore then it is nowhere related to his name. The layout was formed in 1970 by BDA, it’s named after Lord Subramanya. HD Kumaraswamy was 11 year old back then.”

Another user wrote, "Kumaraswamy Layout—was it really named after someone called Kumaraswamy? He was only around 10-11 years old at the time. Actually, the layout is named after 𝐋𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝐒𝐡𝐫𝐢 𝐔𝐝𝐛𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐚 𝐊𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐰𝐚𝐦𝐲."

On a lighter note, some people also gave witty responses to Lavanya Ballal's viral claim. A user funnily wrote, "Thank God my name is Ajay and not Vijay. Because Lavanya will assume I named Vijayanagar after myself. And fortunately there's no Ajaynagar in Bengaluru."

A controversy has erupted when the Mysuru City Corporation, the civic body of Mysuru proposed to rename the stretch between Sri Lakshmi Venkataramana Swamy Temple Circle and Royal Inn Junction at Metagalli as Siddaramaiah Arogya Marga and even public suggestions were invited on the move. A few reports suggest that it was Chamaraja MLA Harish Gowda who first recommended the name of Siddaramaiah to the road. HD Kumaraswamy slammed CM Siddaramaiah and asked him to name the entire state after him.