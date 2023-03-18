The national president of Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP), JP Nadda held a massive road show as part of ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Yatre’ at Karnataka’s Tumakuru district. The state president of BJP, Nalin Kumar Kateel and former CM Yediyurappa were also seen along with Nadda during the road show.

‘Congress means corruption and commission’: JP Nadda in poll bound Karnataka

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During his speech, JP Nadda took a swipe at the Congress and Rahul Gandhi. He said, “Congress means corruption and commission. They had looted Karnataka when in power and they are looking for another chance. But I am sure that the people of Karnataka are smart, and they know whom to elect in an upcoming election. Not just Karnataka, but the whole country is fed up with Congress’ family politics. Rahul Gandhi goes to foreign land and questions India’s democracy. With all your votes, you people must answer him how strong democracy is in our country.”

Nadda also assured that Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai will carry forward the legacy that former CM Yediyurappa has left. “PM Narendra Modi and Yediyurappa worked hard to provide world class development in Karnataka. I can assure that CM Basavaraj Bommai will continue to work towards the growth of the state and prove the power of our double engine government. I am confident that BJP will win the election in the state with a record majority, and it is time for the Congress party to wrap up their business,” said JP Nadda.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The assembly elections in Karnataka are likely to held in April or May and all the parties have already started their election campaigns.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON