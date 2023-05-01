Will raise Anganwadi, ASHA staff’s pay if voted to power in K’taka, says Cong

The honorarium of workers at major Anganwadis in Karnataka would be increased from ₹11,500 to ₹15,000 per month, and for those in mini Anganwadis from ₹7,500 to ₹10,000 if Congress is voted to power in the upcoming state elections, party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Sunday. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a public meeting in Belagavi’s Khanapur on Sunday. (Karnataka Congress Twitter)

“The party would also increase the honorarium of the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers to ₹8,000 per month and ₹5,000 per month for women working for the mid-day meal programme,” Priyanka said at a public rally in Belagavi’s Khanapur.

“Our party has decided to increase the honorarium to ₹15,000 for my sisters in major Anganwadis and ₹10,000 for women in mini Anganwadis. The honorarium of the ASHA workers will be hiked to ₹8,000, and those working for the mid-day meals will get ₹5,000,” Gandhi announced.

The senior Congress leader also promised to give ₹3 lakh to major Anganwadi workers on their retirement or to their nominee in the event of premature death and ₹2 lakh to those working in mini Anganwadis.

Hitting out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Gandhi said that the people of the state are seeing and understanding at every level “how they have been looted and cheated”.

“Don’t divert the issue. The main issues are unemployment, inflation, and development, on which people have been looted. These are the only issues,” she said.

“The BJP has betrayed the public at all levels. It is trying to divert the public from the main topic, which is unemployment. No development work has been done,” Gandhi said.

Highlighting the issues undertaken by the Congress party for the upcoming Karnataka polls, Priyanka Gandhi said that the party would not divert the public from the real issues.

“This election is for the public to choose their leader. They are well aware that they have been looted and they want a change now,” the Congress leader added.

Tearing into PM Modi during her speech at the Jamkhandi rally, Gandhi said, “I have never before seen a Prime Minister who does not care about your troubles but comes crying to you instead. His office has made a list. No, don’t be fooled. It’s not the list of your problems, but of the alleged abuses that PM insists have been hurled at him.”

“Ironically, their list fits on one page and can be counted. If I start counting the number of abuses hurled at my family and the personal name-calling that the BJP has indulged in, I might have to get multiple books published,” Priyanka alleged.

“Show some strength, Modi Ji. Take a lesson in courage from my brother instead. My brother, Rahul Gandhi says forget the abuses he is even prepared to take a bullet for this country. In public life one has to listen to some harsh things and then move ahead, she added.

Responding to Priyanka’s comments, state revenue minister and BJP leader R Ashoka said, “Congress repeatedly asks why we invite Modi to Karnataka. Our reply is that Modi is with us. But who is with you (Congress)? Only corrupt people are with you. This is the difference between us and Congress.”

“BJP wins wherever Narendra Modi goes. Similarly, Congress will lose wherever Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi go. You will know by looking at the past election results,” BJP national general secretary CT Ravi told reporters in Hassan.

Amidst the campaign in Belagavi on Sunday, Priyanka also visited the house of a middle-class woman, who runs a small tea stall, and explained Congress’s guarantees to her. Gandhi explained the Gruha Lakshmi scheme and highlighted its fifth guarantee, which promises free public transport to all women.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a public meeting in Shivamogga on Sunday.

The senior Congress leader slammed the BJP government over rampant corruption in the state and said it has had a “taste of bribery in every sector.”

“Allegations of bribery have disturbed people’s sleep. The Contractors’ Association complained to the President, Prime Minister, and Lokayukta regarding corruption but to no avail. Modi talks about clean governance and says ‘Mai nai khaoonga, doosronko kane nahidoonga’. But those who commit corruption are next to him,” Kharge said.

Meanwhile, referring to Modi’s allegations that Congress abused him “91 times” in different ways and similarly abused people like B R Ambedkar, Kharge said that words are being twisted to consolidate the votes of Scheduled Castes (SCs).

“I don’t know how he remembers the 91 times Congress leaders have scolded him. If it’s true, let him provide proof.”

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13.