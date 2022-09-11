Congress sends 10 dosas to Tejasvi Surya after viral video amid Bengaluru flood

The Congress has slammed Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya for allegedly loitering around eateries to taste Dosas when parts of Bengaluru were facing severe floods. On Saturday, the Congress workers sent ten different Dosas from popular restaurants in the city to Tejasvi Surya alleging that he is only worried about the popularity of restaurants and not about people.

In a viral video, the Congress workers have ordered 10 Dosas and sent it through a doorstep delivery app to the office of the MP. One of the Congress workers took to social media and wrote “Protest against @Tejasvi_Surya for his irresponsibility in delivering his duties. Sent him a parcel of 10 diff Dosas from Top hotels of Bengaluru. Let him have this free Dosas & not worry about marketing of hotel & work for the people of his Parliament.(Sic)”

Earlier, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya was criticised on social media for going out to an eatery to review masala Dosa when the people of Bengaluru were affected by the floods. Congress spokesperson Lavanya Ballal shared a video of Tejasvi tasting dosa which went viral drawing flak. In the video, Tejasvi Surya was seen eating masala Dosa and saying, “After watching one of the Instagram reels, I am here in Padmanabhanagar to try out this ‘Benne Masala Dosa’. I am loving this Dosa and I also suggest you all try their Uppittu(Upma) as well. I am sure you all will love it too."

Lavanya claimed that this video was shot on September 5, when most parts of Bengaluru were submerged in water. She wrote “Video dated 5th September. @Tejasvi_Surya was enjoying a good breakfast while Bangalore was drowning. Has he visited even a single flood affected region?(Sic)”

