Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Cong's DK Shivakumar says Eshwarappa should be sacked for complaining against CM Yediyurappa to Karnataka governor
bengaluru news

Cong's DK Shivakumar says Eshwarappa should be sacked for complaining against CM Yediyurappa to Karnataka governor

KS Eshwarappa on Wednesday complained to Karnataka governor against chief minister BS Yediyurappa saying that the CM was directly interfering in the affairs of his department.
PTI | , Mangaluru
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 02:38 PM IST
KPCC president DK Shivakumar said that the cabinet minister KS Eshwarappa could have chosen to complain to the party leadership but by choosing to complain to Governor he has courted controversy as the Governor is the constitutional head of the state.(ANI)

The Karnataka Congress President, DK Shivakumar on Saturday said Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa should sack Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa forthwith if he still claims that he is running a stable administration. He was talking to reporters at the Mangaluru airport on his way to campaign for assembly elections in Kerala. Shivakumar said it is a serious matter that a minister in the Yediyurappa cabinet has complained to the Governor against the Chief Minister.

The CM should sack him immediately or Eshwarappa should submit his resignation voluntarily, he said. Eshwarappa had on Wednesday complained to the Governor against Chief Minister Yediyurappa, alleging direct interference in the affairs of his department.

The KPCC Chief said if Eshwarappa had written about his lack of confidence in the CM to the party leadership, it can be considered as their internal matter. But he has written to the constitutional head of the state. Shivakumar alleged that the administration has collapsed in the state. The guidelines issued to check the spread of Covid-19 in the state defies logic and is not practical, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dk shivakumar ks eshwarappa bs yediyurappa
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP