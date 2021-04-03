Cong's DK Shivakumar says Eshwarappa should be sacked for complaining against CM Yediyurappa to Karnataka governor

The Karnataka Congress President, DK Shivakumar on Saturday said Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa should sack Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa forthwith if he still claims that he is running a stable administration. He was talking to reporters at the Mangaluru airport on his way to campaign for assembly elections in Kerala. Shivakumar said it is a serious matter that a minister in the Yediyurappa cabinet has complained to the Governor against the Chief Minister.

The CM should sack him immediately or Eshwarappa should submit his resignation voluntarily, he said. Eshwarappa had on Wednesday complained to the Governor against Chief Minister Yediyurappa, alleging direct interference in the affairs of his department.

The KPCC Chief said if Eshwarappa had written about his lack of confidence in the CM to the party leadership, it can be considered as their internal matter. But he has written to the constitutional head of the state. Shivakumar alleged that the administration has collapsed in the state. The guidelines issued to check the spread of Covid-19 in the state defies logic and is not practical, he said.