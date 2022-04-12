Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Contractor who accused Karnataka minister Eshwarappa dies; suicide suspected
Contractor who accused Karnataka minister Eshwarappa dies; suicide suspected

Santosh K Patil, a right-wing leader and contractor, was found dead in a lodge in Karnataka’s Udupi district on Tuesday.
Santosh K Patil had accused Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa and his associates of demanding money for road works to the tune of 4 crore. (File Photo)
Published on Apr 12, 2022 05:36 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

BENGALURU: Santosh K Patil, a right-wing leader and contractor, who accused Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa of demanding a commission for road construction in Belagavi’s Hidalgo village, was found dead in a lodge in Udupi district on Tuesday, police said.

Patil on March 11 shot off a letter to union rural development and panchayat raj (RDPR) minister Giriraj Singh, accusing Eshwarappa and his associates of demanding money for road works to the tune of 4 crore.

“The death is confirmed,” said a police official from Udupi, also confirming that the victim is Patil. The body was found today but the official sought time to divulge more details as the police were still carrying out preliminary investigations.

“Minister associates also annoying me to provide them with a commission for the completed work. Hon’ble Sir, I am in great tension and have huge pressure from the creditors who have given me the finance on interest. If the payment and work orders are not given to me on an immediate basis then unwillingly, I do not have an option for myself except suicide,” Patil said in his letter on March 11.

Patil identified himself as the national secretary of Hindu Vahini, a right-wing group.

