Contractor who accused state minister of graft found dead

A month after a contractor and a right-wing leader had levelled graft allegations against Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa, the man’s body was found in a lodge in Udupi district, in a suspected suicide bid, said a police official, directly involved in the case on Tuesday. The deceased has blamed Eshwarappa for forcing him to take the extreme step, said an official privy to the development.

On Monday, the man had shared a message viaWhatsApp, directly naming Eshwarappa as responsible for his death, thanking the media for its support for highlighting the issue, absolving his friends of any role in his death and seeking the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and BS Yediyurappa to help his family. HT has seen a picture of this message but could not independently verify its authenticity.

No case was registered in the matter till the filing of this report .

“We have started the investigation into the matter and are questioning his (the deceased’s) two friends. A team of forensic experts from Mangaluru has also reached,” said Udupi superintendent of police (SP) N Vishnuvardhan on Tuesday.

“The relatives have been informed and are also coming here. We have cordoned off the room as of now. More details will emerge after the forensic team is done with their probe,” the SP said. He refused to divulge more information of the case.

“We are waiting for the contractor’s brother, who is on his way from Belagavi. The team of finger print experts and dog squad and other personnel are waiting for the brother to arrive as he has asked us not to go in without him,” said another police official, requesting not to be named.

Reacting to the news, Eshwarappa said, “I have no idea what death note he has written, why he has made these accusations. I do not know, we cannot even ask him.”

“I do not know the subject, what answer should I give? I have no idea about this,” Eshwarappa said feigning innocence. Pictures of the deceased meeting Eshwarappa are also doing the rounds on social media.

Chief minister (CM) Basavaraj Bommai said, “I do not have all the details on this matter. As per the preliminary information, a person’s body has been recovered from a lodge in Udupi.”

“The police and SP have gone there, I have asked the FSL team to go there as well. After the investigation is complete, we will take action,” Bommai said in Mangaluru on Tuesday.He added that there will be a thorough and independent investigation in the death with no interference from the government.

“KS Eshwarappa is directly responsible and should be arrested. Until then we will not take away the body. He should get justice,” the victim’s brother told the reporters on Tuesday.

“If a middle-class man has done work worth ₹4 crore, how would he have done it if not by taking loans from here and there. They have made several allegations against my brother even though they asked for 40% commission,” he said further.

The deceased, who identified himself as the secretary of a right-wing group, was also a member of the BJP and by his own admission, had worked for the party in the last Belagavi Lok Sabha by-elections in April last year.

On March 11, he had accused Eshwarappa and his associates of demanding commission, to issue the work order and final payment, for the road works undertaken by the deceased between February and May last year in Belagavi.

Eshwarappa, one of the senior most leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka, has been in the middle of several controversies in the recent past due to his remarks — including the time he indicated that the saffron (bhagwa) flag would replace the Tricolour — violating curfew orders and inciting communal riots in Shivamogga over Bajrang Dal worker Harsha Jingade’s death and writing letters against the then BS Yediyurappa-led government for interfering with his department among others.

A month prior to his death, the contractor had also shot off a letter to Union rural development and panchayat raj (RDPR) minister Giriraj Singh among other ministers, alleging that Eshwarappa and his associates were demanding bribe. He had claimed to have met Singh, BJP general secretary in-charge of Karnataka, Arun Singh, and other leaders in Delhi to seek some respite from the alleged demands of commissions from the state minister. As per his admission, he had even tried to meet the Prime Minister, the HT had reported on March 28.

The deceased had also spoken to HT on March 28 claiming that he had met Eshwarappa along with other leaders of his outfit, BJP members and seers before the 100th Laxmi Jathre.

“Associates of the minister are also annoying me to provide them with a commission for the completed work. Hon’ble Sir, I am in great tension and have huge pressure from the creditors who have given me the finance on interest. If the payment and work orders are not given to me on an immediate basis then unwillingly, I do not have an option for myself except suicide,” the March 11 letter read.