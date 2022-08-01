Cops given free hand in Praveen killing, culprits will be nabbed soon: K'taka CM

As the investigation into the BJP worker Praveen Nettaru's murder case continues, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the case will be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) soon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The police have been given a free hand in the investigation of the Praveen Nettaru murder case. The investigation is in progress. The killers would be nabbed very soon," Chief Minister Bommai told mediapersons today.

The CM said that the process to hand over the investigation to the NIA is on. "Technical and paperwork is in the process. The case would soon be handed over to the NIA," he said.

"The NIA has already been intimated informally. They are engaged in gathering preliminary information in Mangaluru and Kerala," Bommai said. Responding to a question, the Chief Minister said that he plans to soon visit the families of Masood and Fazil in Bellare village and Surathkal respectively. The two were also killed recently in the state

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On July 26, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death with lethal weapons by unidentified people on a bike in Bellare, Dakshina Kannada.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed his deep condolences to the family members of the BJP leader and assured them that justice will be served soon.

"The barbaric killing of our party activist Praveen Nettaru from Dakshina Kannada district is condemnable. The perpetrators of such a heinous act will be arrested soon and punished under the law. May Praveen's soul rest in peace. May God bless his family with the strength to bear this pain. Om Shanti," Bommai had tweeted.

Masood, an 18-year old who lived near Bellare village, was hacked to death on July 19. Days later, in the same taluk, a few bike-borne men attacked BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru. The next day, on July 28, a man named Mohammed Fazil was killed in Surathkal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON