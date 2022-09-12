Court to hear plea seeking treatment for seer in B’luru

The Chitradurga district court adjourned the hearing of the bail application of Jagadguru Murugarajendra Vidyapeetha Mutt pontiff Shivamurthy Muruga Sharanaru in the sexual abuse case till Tuesday, persons in the know of development said on Monday.

The seer’s lawyer is likely to request the court on Tuesday to shift him to Jayadeva Hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment due to a heart-related ailment.

Previously, the court had directed to seek treatment for the seer at a nearby government hospital. “The court has asked for (his) medical report and a report on the medical facilities available in Chitradurga. These reports will be presented on Tuesday before the court,” the official added.

Sharanaru is in judicial custody for allegedly sexually abusing two high school girls staying in one of the hostels administered by the mutt.

While adjourning the matter, the court permitted the prosecution to take the statement of two girls in connection with the objections to the seer’s bail. The permission to take the statement was pending before the court and it was contested by the defence lawyers, said an official in the know of the development.

While adjourning the bail plea hearing, the court also directed to file objections on Tuesday. At that time, the victims will appear in court and the bail application will be heard in their presence, the court added.

The hearing of the anticipatory bail application filed by two other accused Paramashivaiah and Basavaditya, who are employees at the mutt, in the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO case) was also adjourned till Tuesday.

On September 7, the seer had claimed he was suffering from a heart-related ailment. He had requested to be admitted to Jayadeva Heart Institute, Bengaluru for further treatment. Meanwhile, one of the accused, hostel warden Rashmi has been given judicial remand till September 14.

Earlier, the Mysuru-based non-government organisation, which had helped two minor girls in getting the sexual abuse case registered, has requested for police protection for its members alleging threat from the pontiff’s followers. In its complaint to the police on September 3, NGO Odanadi Seva Samsthe had claimed its members received death threats from followers of the seer.

“Murugha Shri’s followers and pro-mutt well-wishers have been making threats to life through calls to our organisation members Stanley KV and ML Parashuram,” said the complaint letter. “We are requesting individual protection as well as security for their families.”

Two girls, aged 16 and 15, reportedly told the child welfare committee members that they were sexually assaulted between January 1, 2019 and June 6, 2022. The girls were students of a school run by the mutt in Chitradurga and lived in a hostel there. They left the mutt hostel in July this year. Based on their complaint, Mysuru police filed an FIR that was later transferred to Chitradurga.

