Covid-19 in Karnataka: Bengaluru worst hit with 9,221 cases, CM Bommai infected

Close to 12,000 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Karnataka for the second straight day on Monday after 11,698 people tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours. Also, four more people lost their lives due to related complications during the day, as the death toll touched 38,374, a bulletin from the state health department showed.

Bengaluru Urban district with 9,221 cases contributed with 78 per cent of the new infections in the state. It also accounted for two of the four new deaths.

Here are the latest developments regarding the pandemic situation in the state:

Active caseload witnessed a significant spike and reached 60,148, an increase of 10,546 from the 49,602 active cases on Sunday.

Daily positivity rate in the state was at 7.77 per cent. On January 1, it was recorded at 0.86 per cent.

The Omicron tally went up to 479 after 146 new infections pertaining to the variant were reported on the day. “146 new cases of Omicron have been confirmed in Bengaluru today taking the overall tally in Karnataka to 479,” state health minister K Sudhakar tweeted.

Mysuru and Mandya reported 309 and 306 Covid cases, respectively, the two other districts to report a large number of infections.

1,50,479 samples were tested on the day taking the cumulative number of tests done so far to 5,78,34,154.

Close to 50 per cent of the youngsters between 15 and 17 years of age have been jabbed with the first dose, Sudhakar said. “15.60 lakh of the 31.75 lakh children in this age group are administered with first dose to date in the State,” he wrote on Twitter.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai tested positive for the disease during the day with mild symptoms. “My health is fine, I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested,” he tweeted.

