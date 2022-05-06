Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Covid-19 Updates on May 6: Cases surge, containment zones double in Bengaluru
bengaluru news

Covid-19 Updates on May 6: Cases surge, containment zones double in Bengaluru

The number of Covid-19 infected people in the state is slowly increasing day by day. According to the latest figures released by the Karnataka Health department total active cases recorded on May 5, 2022 stood at 1854, whereas 191 new cases have been reported.
The latest cases have pushed Karnataka’s active cases tally to 1854. 
Updated on May 06, 2022 04:01 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

The number of Covid-19 infected people in the state is slowly increasing day by day. According to the latest figures released by the Karnataka Health department total active cases recorded on May 5, 2022 stood at 1854, whereas 191 new cases have been reported.

No deaths have been reported in the state for over a month now but the positivity rate has gone up to 1.66% against an average rate of 1.44%. Bengaluru has witnessed a surge in cases, with total active cases reported to be 1743 and with 171 new cases added. Over 5 lakh Bengalureans have got a booster dose administered till.

According to authorities, there were three active containment zones (with less than five positive cases) on May 2, and four zones on May 3. The number of active containment zones increased to eight on May 4.

In a statement to The Hindu, BBMP’s Special Commissioner (Health) K.V. Thrilokchandra has noted that the increase in cases could be attributed to stringent contact tracing and enhanced surveillance measures that are in place.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, the state Health Minister, Dr Sudhakar, has clarified over the recent controversy around covid fatalities numbers, he tweeted, “The figures for those who died of coronavirus in Karnataka are clear. The state has a transparent system to record corona statistics, and so far, 40,060 people have died of coronal infection. No speculation about Corona statistics, no need to listen to misconceptions.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
bengaluru covid-19 covid 19 tracker bangalore
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP