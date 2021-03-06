Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Covid-19 vaccination at 3,000 centres from Mar 8 as Karnataka aims to jab 1.5 lakh people each day, says health minister
bengaluru news

Covid-19 vaccination at 3,000 centres from Mar 8 as Karnataka aims to jab 1.5 lakh people each day, says health minister

Stressing the need to avoid crowding and agitations at least for the next one month aimed at controlling Covid cases, he said not more than 500 people will be allowed at large gatherings and necessary steps will be taken in this regard.
PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:58 PM IST
Health Minister K Sudhakar held a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation and progress of vaccination drive in the state. In picture - Beneficiaries registering for vaccine at a private hospital in Bengaluru.(PTI)

Vaccination against Covid-19 will be done at about 3,000 centres including PHCs, Taluk Hospitals and District Hospitals from March 8, and the target is to vaccinate 1.5 lakh people each day, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Saturday.

Stressing the need to avoid crowding and agitations at least for the next one month aimed at controlling Covid cases, he said not more than 500 people will be allowed at large gatherings and necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

The minister today held a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation and progress of vaccination drive in the state.

Pointing out that there will be 3,000 vaccination centres from Monday, the minister urged people to come forward in large numbers to take the shot, his office quoted him as saying in a release.

Further noting that since the last several weeks about 200-250 cases were being reported in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP-city corporation) limits each day, which has suddenly increased to 400 yesterday, Sudhakar said 12 clusters have been identified in BBMP limits and testing will be increased to 40,000 per day from the current 30,000.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BJP MLA backs Ramesh Jarkiholi, say it is a case of blackmail, conspiracy

Bengaluru’s BBMP said no potholes on 74 roads. Court ordered survey finds 437

Congress protests demanding revoking suspension of its MLA in Karnataka assembly

Shanvi Srivastava: Kannada audience’s capacity to understand cinema is improving

Contact tracing will also be made more robust and the Centre has directed to trace 20 primary and secondary contacts for each positive case, he said. All these 20 contacts will be subjected to Covid-19 test, the minister said.

Citing the high caseload in the neighbouring states of Kerala and Maharashtra, he said along with strict measures at borders, restrictions on large gatherings will also be tightened.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will hold a video conference with district administrations of districts where the positivity rate is high, Sudhakar said.

Since there are more inter-state travellers to Mangaluru, testing will be ramped up there, the minister said.

Instructions have been issued to Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru, Chamaajanagara, Udupi, Kodagu, Belagavi and Tumkuru authorities to be more vigilant, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 karnataka coronavirus
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP