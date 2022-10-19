Crackers can be burst between 8 pm to 10 pm in Karnataka this Diwali: Report

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has issued a circular directing residents to burst crackers only between a two hour window this Diwali.

The directions are in line with orders from the Supreme Court and aim to keep the air quality of the city and sound levels in line. In this regard, officials have decided to allow bursting of crackers only between 8 pm and 10 pm, The Times of India reported.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The KSPCB has written separate letters to government agencies and local bodies such as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru district administration and the police force and directed them to enforce the two-hour rule. To control the sale of non-eco-friendly crackers and promote the sale of ‘green crackers’, the board has also appointed a ‘scientific officer’ to supervise the situation on ground and inspect quality of products being sold.

READ | Right wing group calls for halal-free Diwali this year in Karnataka

"The Supreme Court allowed bursting of crackers only from 8pm to 10pm and banned the same during other hours of the festival days. Further, it banned all sorts of crackers other than green ones. Hence, all enforcement agencies must ensure compliance with the SC guidelines," the letter read.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The pollution regulator will also be measuring the air quality and sound levels before and after the festival for a period of one week, and said all residents must follow the guidelines citing the top court's order in 2018.

The consequences of violations are however still unclear as no punishments have been specified by KSPCB or any other administrative body.