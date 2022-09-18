Delivery partner hands out package at train station; Internet debate on. Watch

Instant delivery apps have made lives easier in this age of mobiles. But a video that has surfaced online is now at the center of debate on the internet. In a viral video, a delivery partner of a well known startup was seen handing over a package to a passenger who was in a train that was leaving the platform.

The Internet have compared the video to the iconic climax scene of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s Bollywood hit Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, where Shahruk meets Kajol, in a running train. A Twitter user even added the background music of the film and wrote “Hey @iamsrk. Have you watched this #viral video of a #Dunzo delivery guy recreating the epic #DLLJ climax scene!? It's so wholesome!” People are even tagging the film stars and lauding the dedication of the delivery partner in doing his job.

Another user wrote: “Wah kya dedication, kya running. Looks like the #Dunzo delivery person is a superfan of #ShahrukhKhan and dedicated . (Sic)”

However, few people ruled it out as a marketing stunt by the company. A user named Karthik wrote “Wonder how this Dunzo customer mentioned his delivery address! Train name/no. + seat no. + platform no.? Phenomenal PR for Dunzo though - Swiggy and Zomato may be kicking themselves for not having thought of something like this (Sic)”

Meanwhile the location where the video was shot was not disclosed. Going with the sign boards in the railway station where the video was shot , it suggests that the video was shot in one of the railway stations in Karnataka.

