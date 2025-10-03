Diwali 2025: Cracker sales spark early buzz around Bengaluru, traders emphasise 'green' celebrations

With Diwali just weeks away, the festive spirit is already lighting up parts of Bengaluru and its outskirts, as firecracker sales begin to pick up momentum. Traders say the demand is strong, especially in border areas like Hosur, where stalls are being set up with government support. Traders in Bengaluru encouraged Diwali celebrations with green crackers, pledging to plant trees and advocating for a balance between festivity and environmental consciousness.

“Business trends are promising this year, particularly around the city’s outskirts and near border towns like Hosur,” said Keshava V, State President of the Vishala Karnataka Pataki Varthakara Kshema Abhivrudhi Sangha, in a conversation with Hindustan Times. “The government has facilitated stalls for us, and the craze among people to celebrate with crackers is still very much alive,” he said.

How traders are allotted stalls during Diwali The government allocates firecracker stalls across Karnataka at designated authorised centres to ensure safe and regulated sales during the festive season.

Within Bengaluru, civic authorities conduct safety inspections at BBMP playgrounds in each ward to verify their suitability for setting up cracker stalls. The Commissioner of Police then oversees the allotment process, assigning stalls to licensed traders through a lottery system to ensure fairness and transparency.

Green crackers only, say traders All crackers being sold this Diwali are green crackers, Keshava V clarified, addressing concerns from environmental activists and conscious consumers. “Everything that’s manufactured and shipped from Sivakasi, the hub of cracker production, complies with green norms,” he said.

These green crackers come with an identifiable QR code, the Hasiru Nishana (Green Mark), and the NIRI logo, ensuring that emissions and noise levels are well within permissible limits.

“Two years ago, when the government enforced the shift to green crackers, all manufacturers across Karnataka switched entirely. Today, you won’t find any non-green crackers in the formal market,” Keshava added.

Balancing culture and climate While acknowledging environmental concerns, Keshava made a plea to citizens to continue celebrating Diwali in traditional ways. “To those who are environment-conscious, I want to say, our culture must be preserved. As traders, we pledge to plant five saplings each to support the environment, but our traditions also deserve to be alive. Everyone should burst crackers.”

The comments come amid ongoing discussions in Bengaluru about finding a middle ground between celebration and sustainability. In recent years, state and civic authorities have issued guidelines urging citizens to opt for green crackers and limit bursting to specific hours.