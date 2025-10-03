Bengaluru ward delimitation splits five constituencies across municipal corporations: Report

The recently unveiled draft maps for ward delimitation by the Urban Development Department (UDD) in Bengaluru have highlighted that five assembly constituencies in the city are now split across different municipal corporations. K R Puram has the most representation with 27 wards, while Yelahanka has the least with seven. A total of 368 wards are proposed.

Dasarahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, and Padmanabha Nagar are among the constituencies that have been divided, said a report by the Deccan Herald. In Padmanabha Nagar, six wards have been grouped under the Bengaluru South City Corporation, while eight fall under Bengaluru West.

Dasarahalli too has been split, with eight wards aligned with the North corporation and 10 mapped into the West. Rajarajeshwari Nagar has been spread out even further, spanning three corporations: 13 wards in Bengaluru West, five in North, and one in South, said the report.

Mahadevapura, which primarily falls under Bengaluru East, has seen one of its wards shifted to the South. Meanwhile, Yeshwantpur, largely under Bengaluru West, has also ceded a ward to the South City Corporation.

Among all constituencies, K R Puram now stands out with the maximum representation, carrying 27 wards, over half of the Bengaluru East jurisdiction, which only covers two constituencies in total. At the other end of the scale, Yelahanka remains the smallest with just seven wards, the report stated.

The Karnataka government on Tuesday released a draft delimitation report for the newly restructured Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), proposing a total of 368 wards. The proposed distribution of wards across the five zones is as follows:

Bengaluru Central: 63 wards

Bengaluru South: 72 wards

Bengaluru East: 50 wards

Bengaluru West: 111 wards

Bengaluru North: 72 wards