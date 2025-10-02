Tech tug-of-war: Priyank Kharge slams Nara Lokesh’s pitch to woo Bengaluru firms

A political tussle broke out on Thursday between Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh and Karnataka’s IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge, after Lokesh took a dig at Bengaluru’s infrastructure issues and invited tech firms to consider relocating to Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh. Nara Lokesh promoted Andhra Pradesh's infrastructure as an attractive alternative to Bengaluru.

The exchange began when Lokesh quoted a news report that highlighted the worsening condition of Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) and its impact on start-ups and companies, many of which are reportedly eyeing alternatives like North Bengaluru and Whitefield.

“North sounds good. Slightly more north is Anantapur… where we are building a world-class aerospace and defence ecosystem!” Lokesh posted on X, attempting a cheeky pitch to lure companies across the border.

Kharge didn’t hold back in his response. Without mincing words, he accused Andhra Pradesh of feeding off Bengaluru’s robust ecosystem.

“It is natural for weaker ecosystems to feed off stronger ones. Nothing wrong with that, but when it turns into desperate scavenging, it shows more weakness than strength,” he wrote on X.

He backed his statement with data, citing Bengaluru’s economic growth projections, which include: