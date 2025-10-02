Tech tug-of-war: Priyank Kharge slams Nara Lokesh’s pitch to woo Bengaluru firms

A political tussle broke out on Thursday between Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh and Karnataka’s IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge, after Lokesh took a dig at Bengaluru’s infrastructure issues and invited tech firms to consider relocating to Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh.
The exchange began when Lokesh quoted a news report that highlighted the worsening condition of Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) and its impact on start-ups and companies, many of which are reportedly eyeing alternatives like North Bengaluru and Whitefield.
“North sounds good. Slightly more north is Anantapur… where we are building a world-class aerospace and defence ecosystem!” Lokesh posted on X, attempting a cheeky pitch to lure companies across the border.
Kharge didn’t hold back in his response. Without mincing words, he accused Andhra Pradesh of feeding off Bengaluru’s robust ecosystem.
“It is natural for weaker ecosystems to feed off stronger ones. Nothing wrong with that, but when it turns into desperate scavenging, it shows more weakness than strength,” he wrote on X.
He backed his statement with data, citing Bengaluru’s economic growth projections, which include:
An 8.5 per cent projected GDP growth until 2035, making it one of the world’s fastest-growing cities.
A 5 per cent rise in property prices expected in 2025.
Top rankings on global indexes for urbanisation, innovation, and economic momentum, including the Savills Growth Hubs Index.
An estimated urban population of 14.4 million by 2025, growing at an annual rate of 2.76 per cent, making it one of India’s major migrant hubs.
Kharge concluded his rebuttal with a stinging rhetorical question: “BTW, what is an organism that lives in or on an organism of another species and benefits by deriving nutrients at the other's expense called?”
Lokesh’s post is part of a continued effort to court companies struggling with Bengaluru’s infrastructure. Over the past few months, he has repeatedly taken to social media to offer Andhra Pradesh, especially Vizag and Anantapur, as business-friendly alternatives.
On September 17, he made a direct appeal to Blackbuck co-founder Rajesh Yabaji, who had announced plans to exit Bengaluru's ORR, saying: “Hi Rajesh, can I interest you in relocating your company to Vizag?”
In July, Lokesh invited aerospace investors to consider Andhra after Karnataka dropped plans for a 1,777-acre aerospace park near Kempegowda International Airport.
“Why don’t you look at Andhra Pradesh instead? We have an attractive aerospace policy for you, with best-in-class incentives and over 8,000 acres of ready-to-use land (just outside Bengaluru)!” he had posted.