Wet and windy week ahead for Bengaluru, IMD warns of rain and thundershowers

Residents of Bengaluru can expect a wet and windy week ahead, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light to moderate rain and thundershowers through October 8. Gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph are also likely, especially in the early part of the week. Rainfall will taper off from October 5 in Bengaluru, but isolated showers may persist. (Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)

According to the IMD, the city and surrounding areas will see light to moderate rainfall from October 2 to 4, accompanied by gusty winds. From October 5, rainfall activity is expected to taper off slightly, with only light showers at a few places, including Bengaluru. By October 6 to 8, showers will become more scattered and isolated, affecting one or two areas in the city and nearby districts.

The local forecast for Bengaluru city and surroundings, valid until the morning of October 4, predicts a generally cloudy sky, with light rain or thundershowers and gusty winds (30 to 40 kmph). Temperatures are expected to hover around 29 degrees Celsius during the day and 20 degrees Celsius at night, offering mild and breezy conditions for the city.

Why is it raining in October? While the monsoon season typically begins to wind down in Karnataka by early October, the southwest monsoon is still active over parts of central and northern India. This delayed withdrawal is contributing to ongoing rain in southern parts of the country.

Adding to this is a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, which is moving north-northwestward toward the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coast. As of the morning of October 2, the system was located near 18.0 degrees north and 85.6 degrees east, about 160 km south-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 170 km east of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh). The system is expected to make landfall between Gopalpur and Paradip by the night of October 2, bringing widespread rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds to many parts of South India, including Karnataka.

September rainfall: Mixed trends across Karnataka According to data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), rainfall across the state in September 2025 showed significant regional variation. Two districts received large excess rainfall, five districts saw excess rainfall, 10 districts recorded normal rainfall, 13 districts, including Bengaluru Rural and Bengaluru South, experienced a rainfall deficit. Chitradurga was the only district to record a “large deficit”.

Despite the shortfall in September, the overall monsoon performance (June 1 to September 30) was fairly stable. Six districts saw excess rainfall, 23 recorded normal levels, and only two districts, namely Mysuru and Chamarajanagara, had a seasonal deficit.